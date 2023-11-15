Koya Medical Raises New Capital with OrbiMed to Support Growth

News provided by

Koya Medical

15 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbiMed, a leading healthcare investment firm and Koya Medical, a healthcare company with a mission to transform venous and lymphatic treatments through novel, people-centric solutions, today announced the closing of a financing for up to $30 million. The capital will support the company's strategic expansion and continued growth.

"We are excited to partner with Koya on its journey to deliver innovative offerings that can help millions of patients living with these chronic conditions," said Matthew Rizzo, General Partner, OrbiMed. "Lymphedema treatments are an underserved area for many patients, and we are just beginning to understand the full impact these diseases have on patients' daily lives. We are pleased to have OrbiMed join us along with our existing investors on this important mission," said Josh Baltzell, Board Chairman, Koya Medical.

With the close of this financing, Koya is well positioned to continue the growth of its Dayspring treatment for lymphedema. "Lymphedema and chronic venous diseases have tremendous unmet needs where millions of patients suffer due to the progressive nature of these conditions and their debilitating impacts. With OrbiMed joining our journey, we will be able to make a stronger impact in improving patient lives," said Andy Doraiswamy, CEO. "This partnership and funding will enhance our abilities to better serve our patients."

About Lymphedema

An estimated 20 million Americans live with lymphedema, a progressive, incurable condition where a buildup of protein rich fluid causes painful swelling in the arm, leg, and/or other regions of the body. For most, lymphedema requires lifelong maintenance and various levels of therapy to control swelling and pain. Lymphedema can result from a variety of factors, including cancer, chronic venous disease, infection, and surgery. 

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical, a privately held company founded in 2018, is a transformative healthcare company developing breakthrough treatments for venous diseases and lymphedema and personalized care that is unavailable with traditional treatments. For company or product inquiry, contact [email protected].
Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/koyamedical/.

SOURCE Koya Medical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.