Koya Medical to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Koya Medical

Nov 26, 2025, 09:38 ET

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), an emerging medtech innovator advancing patient-centered solutions in vascular health, has announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 1:50 pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace.

Andy Doraiswamy (CEO) and Damian Rippole (CFO) will highlight the company's ongoing clinical research, provide updates on commercial momentum for its portfolio—including Dayspring® non-pneumatic compression treatment for chronic edema—and share progress on its vascular pipeline.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is redefining vascular health with patient-centered solutions designed to support care from clinic to home. Inspired by a personal journey with vascular disease, Koya's mission is to close treatment gaps —starting with its FDA-cleared Dayspring treatment system and advancing its pipeline.

Why Vascular Health Matters

More than 35 million Americans live with venous and lymphatic diseases—serious yet often overlooked conditions that can severely impact mobility, quality of life, and long-term health—highlighting the urgent need for modern, evidence-based, and scalable solutions.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

