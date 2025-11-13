Koya Medical to Speak at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), an emerging medtech innovator advancing patient-centered solutions in vascular health, has announced its participation in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:00pm EST at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 4th Floor Holmes II. 

CEO Andy Doraiswamy will discuss the company's latest clinical research, strategic growth plans, commercialization progress of its products including Dayspring® non-pneumatic compression for chronic edema, and pipeline for comprehensive vascular solutions across the care continuum.

Conference attendees can engage with Koya through one-on-one networking sessions to learn more.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is redefining vascular health with patient-centered solutions designed to support care from clinic to home. Inspired by a personal journey with vascular disease, Koya's mission is to close treatment gaps —starting with its FDA-cleared Dayspring treatment system and advancing its pipeline.

Why Vascular Health Matters

More than 35 million Americans live with venous and lymphatic diseases—serious yet often overlooked conditions that can severely impact mobility, quality of life, and long-term health—highlighting the urgent need for modern, evidence-based, and scalable solutions.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

