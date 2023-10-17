Koza Law Group Receives Peer Review Rating™ for Bobby Kouretchian from Martindale-Hubbell®

Legal Profession's Most Prestigious Rating Service Recognizes Local Firm --

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koza Law Group today announced it has received notification from Martindale-Hubbell that Bobby Kouretchian has received the highest level of recognition from the Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Rating™ system.

Bobby Kouretchian was bestowed the "AV PREEMINENT" rating, as based on ratings and reviews from his peers, which means that he was deemed to have unsurpassed professional ethics and preeminent legal ability. Only lawyers with the highest ethical standards and professional ability receive the AV PREEMINENT rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

The Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings evaluates lawyers based on the anonymous opinions of members of the Bar and the Judiciary, including both those who are rated and those who are not. The first review to establish a lawyer's rating usually occurs three years after his/her first admission to the Bar.

Martindale-Hubbell conducts secure online Peer Review Ratings surveys of lawyers across multiple jurisdictions and geographic locations, in similar areas of practice as the lawyer being rated. Reviewers are instructed to assess their colleagues' general ethical standards and legal ability in a specific area of practice.

The Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ help buyers of legal services identify, evaluate, and select the most appropriate lawyer for a specific task at hand. The confidentiality, objectivity, and complete independence of the ratings process are what have made the program a unique and credible evaluation tool for members of the legal profession. The legal community values the accuracy of lawyer peer review ratings because they are determined by their peers – the people who are best suited to assess the legal ability and professional ethics of their colleagues.

Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings were created in 1887 as an objective tool that would attest to a lawyer's ability and professional ethics, based on the confidential opinions of other lawyers and judges who have worked with the lawyers they are evaluating.

About Martindale-Hubbell

Martindale-Hubbell's (www.martindale.com) 140-year-plus history began in 1868, when lawyer and businessman James B. Martindale first published The Martindale Directory. By 1896, The Martindale Directory included the basic information that still appears in our lawyer and law firm Profiles, as well as ratings and a section on foreign lawyers and firms.

In 1930, the Martindale Company purchased the publishing rights to Hubbell's Legal Directory, which contained a digest of state laws, court calendars and a selective list of lawyers and firms. The following year marked the first edition of the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory; a two-volume set that combined the features of both predecessor publications.

Today, Martindale-Hubbell offers solutions for both professional and consumer markets. Our online destinations contain profiles for over one million lawyers and firms in the United States, Canada and 160 other countries, serving as a fundamental legal resource and marketing tool.

About Bobby Kouretchian

Bobby Kouretchian (www.kozalaw.com/bobby-kouretchian) is the principal and managing attorney at KOZA LAW GROUP APC, where he provides strategic counseling and customized legal services in the areas of wills and trusts, corporate law, contract law, and probate.

About Koza Law Group

Koza Law Group (www.kozalaw.com) is a boutique law firm practicing exclusively in the areas of estate planning, business law, probate law, and fiduciary counseling. Located in Carlsbad, California, Koza Law Group won the Silver Award as one of the two best estate law firms in North County San Diego in 2023 by The Best of North County, as voted by the local San Diego community.

