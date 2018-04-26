KP Performance Antennas Appoints New Sales Leadership Team

Mr. Michael (Mike) Inverso joins KP as the new Director of Sales. Mike brings over 20 years of experience in the RF/Microwave communications industry and the global WISP market. His experience includes sales engineering, sales management, customer service management, channel management and technical support, for brands including Trango Systems, Inc. and Z-Communications, Inc. Mr. Inverso has a unique mixture of technical expertise and customer facing skills that will allow him to expand KP Performance's market share. Mike will oversee all of KP's sales initiatives, including leading the KP sales personnel and driving the company's reseller/distribution channel, both domestically and internationally.

Mr. Mike Hoprich joins the company as the Regional Sales Manager for the Eastern territory. Mike brings a decade of experience in the wireless industry, having worked in numerous roles from sales leadership, product management, technical support, field engineering and marketing at SWG Inc., based in Pennsylvania. Mr. Hoprich has extensive hands-on WISP industry knowledge having sold and licensed over 500+ links for various point-to-point and point-to-multi-point networks. Mike's history working with key industry manufacturers such as Cambium, Ceragon, DragonWave, Mimosa, Radwin, RFS, SAF, Siklu, and Telrad, make him a very valuable asset to the KP sales team.

Mr. Jeff Bierman, Vice President of Global Sales for Infinite Electronics, the parent company of KP Performance Antennas, says, "Michael Inverso and Mike Hoprich bring a tremendous amount of wireless communications knowledge and sales leadership that will greatly enhance the company's ability to both grow and expand our global presence. I look forward to working closely with these talented professionals and the rest of the KP team to help propel KP Performance's revenue growth."

For additional information about KP Performance Antennas, please visit the company's website at www.kpperformance.com.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-antennas-appoints-new-sales-leadership-team-300636287.html

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Related Links

http://www.kpperformance.com

