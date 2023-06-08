KP Performance Antennas Launches New Line of Remote Electrical Tilt (RET) Antennas

News provided by

KP Performance Antennas

08 Jun, 2023, 14:17 ET

New RET Antennas Mean Higher Network Coverage, Lower Maintenance for Wireless Networks

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has announced the launch of a new line of remote electrical tilt (RET) antennas for wireless communication networks.

The new RET antennas are designed to provide enhanced network coverage and capacity while reducing maintenance costs. They are ideal for use in LTE, 5G and other cellular networks.

KP's new RET antennas bring higher network coverage, lower maintenance for wireless networks.
KP's new RET antennas feature AISG 2.0 remote electrical tilt technology, available in 2° to 12° or 0° to 10° options, that allows for precise antenna adjustments. With this capability, network operators can adjust the tilt of the antenna remotely. This helps to optimize the coverage and capacity of the network, which is particularly useful in areas with varying terrain or high interference. Being able to remotely control the coverage also enables antenna adjustments without costly tower climbs or network downtime.

The RET antennas have options for two, four or six connector ports. This allows for multiple frequencies to be covered with one antenna and reduces the need for additional hardware.

The new antennas have 4.3-10 female connectors and offer low passive intermodulation, ensuring that the signal quality remains high and stable.

Additionally, KP's RET antennas are designed to cover global 5G bands in 1710-2690 MHz or 694-960 MHz omni, making them ideal for use in a wide range of applications.

"Our new RET antennas offer real-time adjustments to the antenna's radiation pattern, enabling network operators to optimize network performance. These products can withstand harsh weather and offer high-gain performance, making them suitable for a wide range of applications," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new remote electrical tilt (RET) antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP Performance Antennas has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

