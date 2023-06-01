KP Performance Antennas Launches New Line of Wi-Fi 6E Point-to-Point Antennas

KP Performance Antennas

01 Jun, 2023

New Wi-Fi 6E Point-to-Point Antennas Provide Stable Usability for Multiple Devices

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just unveiled a new line of Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas for leveraging the latest Wi-Fi 6E frequency bands.

Wi-Fi 6E extends the coverage, capacity and performance benefits of Wi-Fi 6 into the 6 GHz band. Wi-Fi 6E brings with it seven additional 160 MHz channels and the benefits of greater network performance and support for more Wi-Fi users at once, even in congested environments.

KP's new Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas provide stable usability for multiple devices.
The new antenna portfolio contains horn, dish, panel and asymmetric horn antennas supporting frequency ranges from 4.9 GHz to 7.125 GHz, covering the latest Wi-Fi 6E bands.

Features and options include MIMO capabilities with two-port and eight-port options, N-Female and RSP pigtail connector options, dual slant and V/H polarization, and parabolic antennas with 1-, 2-, and 3-foot options.

"Our customers' networks need to leverage the latest Wi-Fi 6E frequency bands so they can handle the demands of multiple mobile devices without sacrificing performance. Our Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas help their networks reach increased access-point capacity, greater channel bandwidth and more efficient bandwidth sharing," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP Performance Antennas has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations. It does this by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
KP Performance Antennas
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

