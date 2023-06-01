KP Performance Antennas Launches New Line of Wi-Fi 6E Point-to-Point Antennas

New Wi-Fi 6E Point-to-Point Antennas Provide Stable Usability for Multiple Devices

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just unveiled a new line of Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas for leveraging the latest Wi-Fi 6E frequency bands.

Wi-Fi 6E extends the coverage, capacity and performance benefits of Wi-Fi 6 into the 6 GHz band. Wi-Fi 6E brings with it seven additional 160 MHz channels and the benefits of greater network performance and support for more Wi-Fi users at once, even in congested environments.

KP's new Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas provide stable usability for multiple devices.

The new antenna portfolio contains horn, dish, panel and asymmetric horn antennas supporting frequency ranges from 4.9 GHz to 7.125 GHz, covering the latest Wi-Fi 6E bands.

Features and options include MIMO capabilities with two-port and eight-port options, N-Female and RSP pigtail connector options, dual slant and V/H polarization, and parabolic antennas with 1-, 2-, and 3-foot options.

"Our customers' networks need to leverage the latest Wi-Fi 6E frequency bands so they can handle the demands of multiple mobile devices without sacrificing performance. Our Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas help their networks reach increased access-point capacity, greater channel bandwidth and more efficient bandwidth sharing," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new Wi-Fi 6E point-to-point antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call 1-855-276-5772.

