KP Performance Antennas Launches Non-Penetrating Roof Mounts for Antennas

New Non-Penetrating Antenna Roof Mounts Eliminate Roof Damage

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just introduced a new line of non-penetrating antenna roof mounts to address a variety of installation applications.

Building owners are sometimes reluctant to install roof antennas using conventional mounts because of the possibility the mounts could cause roof leaks. KP's new non-penetrating antenna roof mounts eliminate this possibility, as they require no screws or anchors to be installed.

KP's new non-penetrating antenna roof mounts eliminate roof damage.

KP's new antenna roof mounts are available with peak mounts for peak-style roofs and base mounts for flat-style roofs. Both have a 1500 mm (59-inch) center mast. They come with detailed but easy-to-follow, step-by-step installation documentation.

The non-penetrating roof mounts are made of powder-coated, galvanized steel to ensure reliable performance in extreme weather, including wind speeds of 50 KM/h (31 mph) to 100 KM/h (62 mph). Since building codes differ by location, KP recommends consulting with a local licensed engineer for installation guidelines.

A variety of kit options is also available, including an extra 850 mm (33-inch) arm to support more antennas and radios.

"Our new series of non-penetrating roof mounts feature rugged designs and reliable, all-weather performance. Because they do not require any screws or anchors, they minimize damage to the roof and boost confidence in reluctant building owners," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new non-penetrating roof mounts are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For product inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP Performance Antennas has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. The company also provides highly responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas