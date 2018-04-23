These 2 GHz sector antennas utilize a ±45-degree slant dual polarization scheme and are specially designed with optimized front to back and side lobes that allow for frequency reuse. These antennas feature heavy-duty weatherized sector brackets, select models also include jumper cables and radio brackets. These LTE sector antennas also deliver high-gain in a compact shell for ease of deployment. All models in this line operate in the popular 2.3 GHz to 2.7 GHz frequency range and deliver VSWR from 1.3:1 to 2.1.

"Our new 2 GHz sectors are engineered to provide vastly improved coverage and spectral efficiency in LTE deployments through their high-gain, fixed electrical downtilt and optimized patterns with sharp roll-off past their 3 dB beamwidths and superior front-to-back," explains Justin Pollock, Ph.D., Antenna Engineer at KP Performance Antennas.

These new LTE 2 GHz sector antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/2-ghz-sector-antennas.html.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-antennas-unveils-new-high-performance-2-ghz-sector-antennas-for-lte-networks-300633651.html

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Related Links

http://www.kpperformance.com

