KP Performance Antennas Unveils New ProLine Horn Antennas Covering 4.9 to 6.4 GHz Frequencies

Featuring patented quick-connect waveguide technology with tool-less installation and adjustable polarization, these horn antennas are compatible with KP's family of dual-port N-type and radio-specific adapters supporting Cambium, Mimosa and Ubiquiti radios.

This line is available in 30, 45 and 60-degree beamwidths with frequencies from 4.9 GHz - 6.4 GHz. These compact antennas deliver 19, 16 and 13.8 dBi gain depending on model, and are ideal for filling in gaps in coverage and reducing interference in nosy environments.

"We're excited to offer this line of wideband horn antennas that support all popular fixed wireless radios with quick-connect adapters, allow adjustable polarization and have improved side-lobe and front-to-back performance," said Justin Pollock, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new ProLine 5GHz horn antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at www.kpperformance.com.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas