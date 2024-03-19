KPAX and Linder Health Announces Sponsorship of Avon Lake Solar Eclipse Chaser 5K Run and Watch Party

Sister companies focused on energy health supplements and professional skincare sponsors Avon Lake's events celebrating city's direct path of totality to this year's solar eclipse, timed also with both companies' one-year operations center anniversary in Avon's business district

CLEVELAND, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KPAX , a supplements company focused on mitochondrial energy health and its sister organization Linder Health , the professional skincare brand founded by board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Jennifer Linder, today announced its official sponsorship of Avon Lake Eclipse Weekend Events celebrating the rare solar eclipse on April 8th. KPAX is a sponsor of the Eclipse Chaser 5K run taking place on Sunday, April 7, and Linder Health is a sponsor of the Solar Eclipse Watch Party to be held at Avon Lake High School Memorial Stadium.

Linder Health hosts skin care education events for local licensed aesthetic professionals. Native Ohioan and Linder Health's head of sales Bob Sivik helps demonstrate packaging products at the company's operations center.

The celestial phenomenon is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors worldwide to Avon Lake, Ohio where crowds will experience nearly four full minutes of eclipse viewing given that the U.S. city is on the centerline in the path of totality.

The sponsorship marks a growth milestone for KPAX and Linder Health as it aligns with the one-year anniversary of the establishment of its operations center in Avon after relocating from the Bay Area. Since setting up its Midwest hub where both companies operate customer experience, service and distribution out of, KPAX and Linder Health have more than doubled their base of global consumers and licensed aesthetic professionals interested in longevity health focused on mitochondrial energy and immune support.

"In just a short year's time, we've received quick support from the Chamber of Commerce, formed rewarding local partnerships, and made newfound friends who've walked through our retail storefront to purchase our products," says KPAX and Linder Health CEO Lisa Girolamo. "The residents of Avon have truly welcomed us into their business community. To sponsor such a once-in-a-lifetime event in this year's total solar eclipse is our way of paying it forward. The tens of thousands of new visitors drawn to the best eclipse viewing spot will discover the hospitality from this city that we've become all too familiar with. We're excited to be a small part of celestial history marked here in Avon."

"The Chamber is proud to have KPAX and Linder Health as members, and happy to watch their commitment to the community through the generous support of both local events that foster economic development, and global attractions such as next month's solar eclipse," said North Coast Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Corocan. "As local businesses and active Chamber members, KPAX and Linder Health have consistently opened their doors to our community, offering complimentary skin treatments and samples of their popular product line."

As part of the sponsorship, KPAX will be offering samples of free food and smoothies made with their Protein Boost vanilla powder at their tent on the day of the 5K run. Registered participants will receive Protein Boost samples in their race bags. Linder Health's CastAway Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen will also be available at both the tent to sample and purchase, and at aid stations throughout the race for runners and walkers.

KPAX and Linder Health's operations center is located at 1502 Lear Industrial Parkway, Avon, OH.

