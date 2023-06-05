Linder Health Launches At-Home Line

Professional skin health brand debuts foundational skin care with a daily "Core Four" regimen including a facial cleanser, intensifier, moisturizer and SPF formulated with scientifically-proven ingredients to treat all skin types and conditions

CLEVELAND, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linder Health , the professional skin health brand formulated by a board-certified dermatologist and PhD organic chemist, has today announced the launch of their new eponymous line of at-home daily skin health products available for retail. Combining purposeful formulations backed by scientific research with clinically-proven ingredients, the new line is designed as foundational care for an at-home skin health regimen treating issues universal to all skin types and conditions.

The daily "Core Four" essentials include a facial cleanser, intensifier, moisturizer and SPF, and are now available exclusively through Linder Health's network of aesthetic partners or on www.linderhealth.com.

Linder Health's initial retail launch introduces four essential products, packaged as the "Core Four," that deliver visible results and long-term skin health benefits with prolonged use. Each product seamlessly integrates into existing chemical peel protocols, professional treatments or daily skin health routines. They include:

Stellar Gentle Gel Cleanser: an ultra-mild facial wash, with key ingredients including plant-based surfactants (coconut), humectants (oat extract and panthenol), and hydrating botanicals (lavender, chamomile, green tea)

an ultra-mild facial wash, with key ingredients including plant-based surfactants (coconut), humectants (oat extract and panthenol), and hydrating botanicals (lavender, chamomile, green tea) HA Pep Smoothing Intensifier: a non-tacky serum containing Hymagic™-4D & HyaClear®, a combination of low, medium and high molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, and peptides for instant hydration, improved elasticity, and smoother texture that over time lessens the formation of expression lines

a non-tacky serum containing Hymagic™-4D & HyaClear®, a combination of low, medium and high molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, and peptides for instant hydration, improved elasticity, and smoother texture that over time lessens the formation of expression lines Lustre Nourishing Moisture: a light, hydrating moisturizer that helps form a protective barrier to reduce transepidermal water loss, and protect skin from senescence and oxidation while repairing cellular damage due to the active ingredient Chronoglow™

a light, hydrating moisturizer that helps form a protective barrier to reduce transepidermal water loss, and protect skin from senescence and oxidation while repairing cellular damage due to the active ingredient Chronoglow™ CastAway Broad Spectrum SPF 30: a daily sun protection from both damaging UVA and UVB rays with a non-greasy, fast-absorbing and transparent finish on all skin tones

"Healthy skin is a result of consistency," said Linder Health CEO Lisa Girolamo. "We put a lot of thought into our first at-home products to round out protocols in the treatment room and extend that same level of skin health to our aesthetic partners' patients and clients at home. This new retail line is a direct path to create easy, healthy habits using sophisticated scientific formulas for long-term skin health."

Linder Health is developed by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Linder and PhD organic chemist Dr. Ivana Veljkovic. Prior to founding Linder Health, Dr. Linder served as Chief Scientific Officer for PCA SKIN, guiding all product development and clinical trials for the company. Dr. Veljkovic is credited with developing over 100 consumer and wellness products over the course of her career and is the former Vice President of R&D for PCA SKIN and EltaMD.

"Building on over three decades of combined experience, Ivana and I have spent the last two years researching the latest skin health ingredients, technologies and delivery systems to develop purposeful formulations that deliver both immediate results and long-term advantages," said Linder Health founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Linder. "Time spent in operating rooms, board rooms and classrooms has given me the opportunity to listen to, and work with, patients of all skin types. I'm excited and inspired to introduce them to our newest suite of daily-use products combining the latest scientific advancements with nature-inspired ingredients to maintain maximum skin health vitality."

All Core Four products are now available exclusively through Linder Health's network of aesthetic partners or on www.linderhealth.com .

ABOUT LINDER HEALTH

Linder Health is a skin health company created by and for professionals. Developed by the industry-renowned dermatologist and PhD organic chemist team, Drs. Jennifer Linder and Ivana Veljkovic, Linder Health products are developed with clinically-backed research, scientifically proven technologies and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients for licensed aesthetic professionals formulating the future of skin health. For more information, visit www.linderhealth.com .

