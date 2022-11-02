KPI Ninja Receives NCQA Measure Certification™ for HEDIS® Measurement Year 2022, Solidifying Its Comprehensive End-to-End Solution for Health Information Exchanges

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst™–the most comprehensive end-to-end solution to help Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) smoothly transition from being transactional data intermediaries to population health enablers–has earned National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Certification for HEDIS® Measures (MY 2022) for the third consecutive year.

This certification for its Health Plan Measures and Allowable Adjustment Measures validates that the HEDIS measure logic KPI Ninja uses to calculate measures results or select eligible patients' administrative or clinical data sources will produce accurate results. It also demonstrates for HIEs and other healthcare organizations that KPI Ninja has gone through the industry's most rigorous assessment of the accuracy of its HEDIS measures, which can, in turn, help support the industry's migration to value-based care (VBC).

"KPI Ninja's continued commitment to innovation and validated quality measures paves the way for HIEs and organizations who want to successfully transition to value-based care," said Renee Towne, Vice President of Population Health at KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst™. "We see this as yet another step forward in providing a robust set of integrated population health capabilities to meet the diverse and evolving data needs of HIEs and its participants."

The NCQA HEDIS Measures certification is just one example of the value that KPI Ninja delivers across its platform, and it follows the commendable recognitions of NCQA's DAV Certified Data Partner status, NCQA's eCQM Certification, eHealth Exchange Validated Product, and HITRUST Risk-based 2-year Certification. These combined certifications give HIEs and other healthcare organizations the assurance necessary for relying on data to provide the comprehensive, real-time views of patient health needed to improve population health outcomes.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

