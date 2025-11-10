KPL 2025 Grand Finals Organized by Hero Esports Sets Guinness World Record

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honor of Kings King Pro League (KPL) 2025 Grand Finals, hosted by Tencent and organized by Hero Esports, came to a triumphant close at Beijing's iconic Bird's Nest Stadium on Saturday 8th November 2025. The event set a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance for an esports match, with 62,196 attendees. Tickets to the Finals sold out online in just 12 seconds.

The Championship featured a total prize pool of ¥70 million RMB ($982,000 USD), with the winning team taking home ¥20 million ($280,000 USD).

The Innovative Screen System at the KPL 2025 Grand Finals The Immersive Opening Ceremony Features Game Characters The Event Set a Guinness World Record With 62,196 Attendees

China's Chengdu AG Super Play claimed the championship title after defeating Chongqing Wolves 4-2, lifting the trophy in front of tens of thousands of fans. Chengdu AG's star player, Yi Nuo, made history as the second player in KPL history to earn dual FMVP (Finals Most Valuable Player) skins and the first-ever player specializing in the AD (attack-damage) position to achieve this honor.

As the first venue in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies, the Bird's Nest, with its vast 204,000 sqm site area and 258,000 sqm floor area, offered immense creative potential for Hero Esports. The stadium's open structure presented a unique challenge for an esports event where large screens are central to the viewing experience, however Hero Esports deployed an innovative structure that encompassed 10 stage screens that could be opened and closed to synchronise with the tempo of each esports match. Beyond the main stage, a 3,663.75 sqm LED floor screen worked in line with the lighting system to provide an immersive experience for the tens of thousands of fans in attendance.

The opening ceremony kicked off the night with 124 dancers performing alongside Chinese singer Han Hong while an AR-crafted golden "loong" dragon danced along the massive LED screens. Popular singer Zhou Shen joined the stage for the half-time performance.

"History was made at the Bird's Nest this year," said Danny Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of Hero Esports. "This flagship event was a spectacle of technology and passion unlike anything seen before, and the success of the event is testament to the fact that esports truly can take place in any venue in any part of the world.

"85% of the fans in attendance travelled from outside of Beijing, including Xinjiang and Hainan as well as overseas countries such as Malaysia and Australia. This global demand for the KPL Grand Finals highlights the powerful connectivity of esports and its ability to transcend borders and cultures, much like major traditional sporting events.

"I would like to thank Hero Esports' incredible team, devoted fans and trusted partners for bringing this event to life, and we look forward to organizing more premium global esports tournaments in the near future," said Tang.

"This was a challenging event with huge demands - 60,000 spectators, a world-class venue, a complex opening ceremony - any single misstep could have impacted the overall effect," said Sun Chunxiao, the Chief Director of the KPL Finals at Hero Esports. "Yet, I was willing to accept these limitations and evolve. Nothing is more disheartening than underestimating a team with dreams. In the end, we succeeded, making it to the Bird's Nest — witnessing the rise of a Chinese esports dynasty."

About Hero Esports

Founded in 2016, Hero Esports is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. Headquartered in Shanghai and employing more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports boasts a global presence encompassing 12 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas. Hero Esports offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more.

