Tomorrowland Brings the Magic to Shanghai for a Spectacular First Indoor Edition in China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22-23, 2025, Tomorrowland, one of the world's most iconic music festivals, brought its full indoor experience to China for the very first time. In partnership with Hero Esports, INS Land, and Budweiser, the brand-new Hero Dome in Shanghai transformed into a breathtaking two-day celebration, uniting thousands of People of Tomorrow.

Paperworld Stage At The Magic Of Tomorrowland

The sparkling Hero Dome, an impressive 100m x 120m structure built in just five months, provided the perfect setting for a weekend where music, culture, fashion, gastronomy, and technology seamlessly came together. With a capacity of over 10,000 guests, the venue delivered an intimate yet electrifying indoor atmosphere unlike anything Shanghai has seen before.

Exclusive artist collaborations

Tomorrowland brought together an exceptional mix of international stars and local talents, delivering a series of unique and never-before-seen collaborations.

Dimitri Vegas closed the first night with an explosive performance, joined by Chinese superstar Ma Siwei for a surprise appearance that thrilled the crowd. "Shanghai has an energy unlike anywhere else in the world," said Dimitri Vegas. "The vibe of the People of Tomorrow here is truly incredible."

On the second stage in the Budweiser Hall, Chris Lorenzo delivered his signature sound to an ecstatic audience, while DubVision, Matisse & Sadko, and Third Party joined forces for a powerful b3b performance. Local artists Tiger Drama, DJ Sally, and Halo brought an extra dose of Shanghai energy with sets full of passion and Tomorrowland spirit.

Belgian techno sensation Amber Broos teamed up with Chinese legend Meguru for a high-energy performance that captivated the entire venue. In a magical contrast, Henri PFR delivered a warm and melodic afternoon set: "Shanghai feels both new and familiar. Tomorrowland truly brings people together here."

Later in the evening, Don Diablo reignited the crowd with an electrifying set, joined onstage by rapper and producer GALI for an exclusive live collaboration. While Belgian techno queen Amelie Lens unleashed a hypnotic vortex of pounding kicks and raw industrial power.

Drum & bass phenomenon Andromedik unleashed a high-octane explosion of tempo and emotion, while Apashe overwhelmed the audience with a monumental audiovisual performance filled with classical brass, deep bass, and cinematic power.

Impressive production

Tomorrowland succeeded in delivering an extraordinary technical production—completely built locally, from scenography and decor to food stalls, merchandise stores, and costumes. An expert team of 20 Belgian and Dutch specialists—covering lighting, video, lasers, audio, SFX, and performance coordination—traveled to Shanghai to help bring the show to life.

Paperworld Stage in numbers:

1,032 moving lights

374 m² of brand-new LED video wall

20 lasers (20W)

118 speakers

60 CO₂ effects (without CO₂)

24 bubble machines

26 confetti effects

45-meter catwalk with 24 performers wearing locally crafted costumes

Butterfly Stage in numbers:

15 giant LED butterflies (2m x 1.6m), fully designed and built locally

300 moving lights

~700 m² of LED video wall

10 lasers (20W)

72 speakers

30 CO₂ effects (without CO₂)

8 confetti effects

2 km of custom-made garland lighting produced exclusively for this event

Tomorrowland captivates Shanghai

With a scenography built entirely locally, strict adherence to safety regulations, and a strong focus on sustainability, The Magic of Tomorrowland proved that the festival's iconic experience can thrive just as beautifully indoors as it does at its flagship festivals in Belgium, Brazil, and France.

"Our goal was to bring the magic of Tomorrowland to this incredible global stage," said the Tomorrowland team."Shanghai welcomed us with open arms—the energy was unforgettable."

"Magic happens when our worlds come together," said Danny Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of Hero Esports. "The Magic of Tomorrowland is designed as a truly seamless, door-to-door experience – from the moment guests begin their journey to every detail on site. Our aim is to create unforgettable life moments that bring people together, and this weekend in Shanghai is certainly one of them. We look forward to bringing more of these connecting experiences to China."

"Hero Dome was engineered for premium production, safety, and comfort, with features like a pillar-free design, top-grade materials, a top-tier sound system, and nine layers of soundproofing built into the walls," said Chenfan Wang, Producer of The Magic of Tomorrowland and President of Global Business at Hero Esports. "The venue is built to match Tomorrowland's global standard, and this is just the beginning. We plan to bring more world-class events to China for years to come."

"We're not just bringing a festival; we're helping change the entire festival landscape in China. Tomorrowland represents magic, detail, and unity, and seeing Chinese fans experience that for the first time is incredibly emotional," said Clinton Lau, CEO of The Magic of Tomorrowland, Head of Hero Esports Music Festivals and Head of Music at INS Land.

"Our mission was to create a musical showcase unlike anything the city has ever seen, and through the combined effort of our partners, we achieved exactly that," said Jay Lu, CMO of The Magic of Tomorrowland, Vice President at Hero Esports and Partner at INS Land.

Highlights included:

A store sold Tomorrowland merchandise, including China-exclusive merchandise.

At the Budweiser Portal, only 60 lucky winners per day earned exclusive front-row access. Guests also discovered the House of Hero, where games and prizes could be won, as well as an innovative exhibition of Hero Esports, INS Land and Hero Games brought their history and creative universe to life.

Meanwhile, audiences enjoyed 30+ food & beverage booths featuring global cuisine:

Two-star Michelin restaurant 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA served their famous carbonara

Top chefs from "Come to Thailand Street Food Stalls" brought iconic Thai style street food rice dishes

"Plum Plant Cuisine" delivered decadent fluffy potato cakes with salted egg yolk

Kombucha from Asia Top 50 Best Bar "Hope & Sesame"

"Black Qinlin Reviews" served crowd favourites, such as: grilled squid, lamb skewers, and braised pork rice

About Hero Esports & INS Land

Founded in 2016, Hero Esports is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. Headquartered in Shanghai and employing more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports boasts a global presence encompassing 12 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas. Hero Esports offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more.

INS Land, located in the heart of Fuxing Park with its rich cultural heritage, is an immersive playground integrating esports, music, live performances, social experiences, and dining. 'INS' stands for 'INTO NOTHING SERIOUS.' INS Land transforms virtual experiences from gaming, music, and entertainment into real-world interactions, pioneering a 'content-driven amusement park' experience. It offers young people a space to rediscover genuine connections and passions, creating a cultural hub tailored for Generation Z.

About WEAREONE.World

Tomorrowland was founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu & Michiel Beers and remains a family-owned business, driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand. The group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products, and Fiction. Today, over 300 passionate team members create magic from the headquarters in Antwerp (Belgium), as well as from local offices in Brazil, France, and Ibiza.

SOURCE Hero Esports