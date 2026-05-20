Kpler acquires CITAC to expand African intelligence coverage

BRUSSELS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kpler today announced the acquisition of CITAC, the leading market intelligence firm for Africa's downstream energy sector, strengthening its suite of trade intelligence tools and expanding its global Insight offering. The acquisition enhances the value delivered to Kpler clients by adding unrivalled, on-the-ground expertise across one of the most strategically important and underserved energy markets. Clients will gain deeper, more granular visibility into African refining, trading, and product flows, fully integrated into Kpler's global analytics platform.

CITAC's 25+ years of regional expertise, proprietary data network, and long-standing relationships - including its role as a retained advisor to the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) - will complement and extend Kpler's existing capabilities. The acquisition establishes a strategic foothold for Kpler in a new region, enhancing its ability to integrate and leverage differentiated data across its platform. It also creates meaningful growth potential through Kpler's global go-to-market engine, expanding access to CITAC's unique coverage while reinforcing Kpler's leadership in energy research and enabling clients to trade smarter with more differentiated intelligence.

"This acquisition is about delivering sharper, more actionable insights to our clients," said Mark Cunningham, CEO of Kpler. "CITAC brings unparalleled expertise in a complex and fast-evolving region, and integrating it into Kpler's platform of trade intelligence tools will significantly enhance the depth and quality of our offering. It's a powerful step forward in helping our clients make better-informed decisions in the markets that matter most for future growth."

SOURCE Kpler