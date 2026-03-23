KPM Analytics Expands NexaFlo® Continuous Flow Platform for Seawater Nutrient Analysis

Next-Generation Analyzer Delivers Improved Sensitivity with Proven Marine Chemistry Methods

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics is introducing enhanced seawater nutrient analysis capabilities on its next-generation NexaFlo® Continuous Flow Analyzer, providing marine laboratories with improved sensitivity and expanded analytical flexibility ahead of Analytica 2026 in Munich, Germany.

NexaFlo® 400 (left) & NexaFlo® 450 (right) Continuous Flow Analyzers for Seawater Testing.

Monitoring nutrients in seawater is essential for understanding ocean productivity, tracking ecosystem health, and supporting environmental and regulatory programs. Analytical challenges are significant: while seawater contains high concentrations of major ions, critical nutrients such as nitrate, nitrite, phosphate, silicate, and ammonium can occur at extremely low concentrations, particularly in open-ocean and deep-water environments. Reliable detection of these trace nutrients requires stable baselines, precise reagent handling, and instrumentation capable of delivering low limits of detection with consistent signal quality.

The NexaFlo® platform, KPM Analytics' next-generation continuous flow analyzer, addresses these requirements with upgraded electronics and improved signal processing that reduce background noise and improve measurement stability. For marine nutrient applications, NexaFlo® delivers 2–3× better analytical performance compared with the previous-generation Futura platform, enabling laboratories to quantify very low nutrient concentrations with greater confidence.

A major advantage of NexaFlo® is its compatibility with the extensive library of analytical manifolds developed for the Futura platform. Laboratories can continue using established chemistries and validated methods while benefiting from the improved performance of the new instrument architecture. The system supports proven Grasshoff chemistries for nitrate, nitrite, phosphate, and silicate analysis, as well as fluorometric methods for very low ammonium detection.

To simplify implementation for marine laboratories, KPM Analytics is also introducing a dedicated bundle of height seawater analysis manifolds covering the most common nutrient measurements (Nitrates, Nitrites, Silicates, Phosphates, Ammonia with fluorescence, Ammonia with phenol, Total Phosphorus, Total Nitrogen). The bundled configuration provides a ready-to-deploy solution for oceanographic research institutions, government monitoring programs, and commercial laboratories performing routine seawater testing.

KPM Analytics brings decades of experience supporting nutrient analysis in environmental and marine laboratories worldwide. The NexaFlo® platform builds on the proven performance of the company's continuous flow technology while delivering improved sensitivity and modernized instrumentation for demanding marine applications.

See the NexaFlo® Continuous Flow Analyzer at Analytica 2026

The expanded NexaFlo® seawater analysis capabilities will be showcased at Analytica trade show in Munich, Germany, Hall A1, booth 312, where visitors can learn more about KPM Analytics' continuous flow solutions for marine and environmental testing.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, providing analytical and vision inspection solutions to laboratories and industrial operators in the food, feed, agriculture, industrial and environmental sectors. KPM products have a long history of helping companies secure product quality, optimize production processes, and make confident, data-driven decisions through reliable solutions, supported by dedicated application expertise and local service. Visit https://www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

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SOURCE KPM Analytics