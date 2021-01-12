KPS Life, LLC Announces Investment From LongueVue Capital And Adrian Otte, With Adrian Joining The Company's Board Of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Life, LLC ("KPS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a growth capital raise from LongueVue Capital ("LVC") and Adrian Otte. LongueVue Capital is an operator-centric, New Orleans-based equity fund with ~$500 million under management. Adrian, LVC's Life Sciences Operating Partner and seasoned pharma executive, invested alongside LVC in the transaction and will serve on the Company's Board of Directors moving forward.

Headquartered in Malvern, PA, KPS is a functional service provider ("FSP") that offers global functional clinical trial outsourcing services to sponsors. Its services include clinical monitoring, clinical oversight, clinical trial management, data management, eTMF and document management, vendor qualification, and medical writing. Founded in 2006, KPS has carved out a leadership position within the FSP market by providing high-quality and customized clinical trial execution while mitigating costs and increasing transparency for its clients. The Company's operations span six continents and more than 20 countries, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes across all stages of clinical trials.

"KPS is extremely excited to work with LongueVue Capital and Adrian Otte. We were looking for a strategic partner who could provide not just capital, but also the resources to help us drive outsized growth without sacrificing our high touchpoint customer service model. We found that partner in LongueVue," said David Kelly, CEO of KPS. "We are impressed by LVC's deep industry relationships and proven track record of growing middle-market businesses at inflection points. Their expertise within the healthcare sector – and specifically life sciences – was apparent during our diligence process." David added, "We view Adrian as an extension of our team, and he will be invaluable to our organization and customers. We look forward to working closely together with LVC and Adrian to build upon our success to date."

"I am a strong proponent of the FSP model and a firm believer in the capabilities of the KPS team," added Adrian. "After transitioning numerous operations to the FSP model over my 30+ year career, I believe the benefits for sponsors of the FSP model over the full-service clinical research outsourcing model remain substantial. I am confident KPS is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing FSP spend, and I am excited to work actively with the KPS team and its customers to enhance existing offerings and drive sustainable growth."

"Despite COVID-19 and the challenging backdrop of 2020, KPS realized meaningful growth with both new and existing customers, exemplifying the Company's mission-critical services and strong value proposition," said Ryan Nagim, Partner at LVC. "We see a unique opportunity to draw upon Adrian's background in the clinical development space to further accelerate the Company's growth as value-added partners."

Adrian recently joined the LVC team as an Operating Partner to support the firm's Healthcare and Life Sciences investment strategy. Previously, Adrian held various senior leadership positions with both pharmaceutical and services companies, including serving as Vice President of Global Development Operations at Amgen, Senior Vice President of Global Development Operations at Pfizer, Chief Operating Officer at ICSL Healthcare Research (sold to Comprehensive Neuroscience), Vice President of Medical Research at AstraZeneca, and Senior Vice President of Research Operations at Parexel.

ABOUT KPS LIFE, LLC

KPS is uniquely devoted to providing customized, outsourced clinical solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech customers of all sizes across all stages of clinical trials. KPS is committed to working together with its customers through a hands-on operating model rooted in a partnership approach. The Company has carved out a leadership position by prioritizing the needs of its customers, flexibility, accountability, cost savings, and transparency. KPS serves as an active resource to potential customers in optimal FSP design as they transition from the full-service model or other FSP providers to KPS.

To learn more information about KPS and the Company's services, visit www.kpslife.com.

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, our team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value.

Our opportunistic investment strategy provides the flexibility to partner with attractive businesses across a variety of industries and situations, and we tailor transaction structures to meet the company and stakeholders' objectives. While we are selective with our investment strategy, we target growth-oriented companies with scalable, sustainable business models and exceptional leadership teams.

Our proactive, hands-on approach enables us to be thoughtful stewards of our portfolio companies and trusted and dependable strategic partners to all stakeholders. Together with our entrepreneur and management team partners, we help create superior value for our portfolio companies and investors.

To learn more about LongueVue Capital, please visit our website at www.lvcpartners.com or contact Charles Cox, Director, at [email protected] or call 504.293.3600.

