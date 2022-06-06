K&R Solutions Group Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary With New Software, Partnerships & Sustainability Initiatives

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K&R Solutions Group, an ACDBE and DBE-certified woman-owned business celebrates its 3-year anniversary and launches its website.

K&R Solutions Group is a Project Management, Print, and Installation Company using sustainable solutions to create branded spaces in the environments, events, retail, and transportation business.

K&R Solutions Group in US

Founding Partner Karen Fiorentino, along with a few colleagues have managed to move a new hybrid company forward despite the challenges of navigating through a global pandemic. Karen and her team of experienced Project Management professionals have taken the industry by storm introducing a wide assortment of sustainable solutions and helping to brand environments.

K&R's introduction of their CAMP Site project management system and their support of a brand new 100% biodegradable material is setting them apart from their competitors.

Most recently K&R has worked on the development of a sustainable In-Store Marketing Program for Estee Lauder Brands focusing specifically on their TCCS brand, the rollout of custom graphic lighting solutions for LUCID Motors, and a Universal Wall project for several Rite Aid Pharmacies "store of the future."

Over the past year, K&R has become one of JC Decaux's, Intersection Media, and Departure Media's preferred airport print vendors and they have partnered with Circle Graphics on the production of Tension Fabric Displays and SEG graphics.

K&R continues to use its ACDBE and DBE certifications to give women a voice in not only the OOH industry but the Environments, Events, and Retail industries as well.

Founding Partner Karen Fiorentino has said, "The K&R Team is excited to partner with you. If you need a great woman-owned sustainable print, project management, and installation partner for your next project, K&R is the team to call."

https://krsolutionsgroup.com

