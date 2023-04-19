WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Investment Migration LLC (AIM), a prominent firm in the investment migration industry, proudly announces that its partner, Kraig Schwigen, will be a featured speaker at the esteemed "Meet the Money" conference in Los Angeles, California from May 1st to May 4th, 2023.

Kraig Schwigen of American Investment Migration LLC to Speak at Prestigious "Meet the Money" Conference in Los Angeles

The "Meet the Money" conference, hosted by the Global Hospitality Group of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, is a national hotel finance and investment conference that unites key players in the hospitality industry, including owners, developers, investors, lenders, consultants, and brands. Renowned for delivering invaluable insights and updates on the latest developments in hotel finance and investment, the conference aims to assist attendees in navigating the complexities of the industry, making it a leading event for finance and investment professionals.

Kraig Schwigen, a partner at AIM, is set to contribute his expertise as a panelist in two distinct discussions during the conference. Drawing from his extensive experience in securing substantial foreign investment capital via the EB-5 investor visa program, Schwigen will offer valuable insights on how unlocking the potential of EB-5 capital for successful commercial developers blends with the trends, challenges, and opportunities in the rapidly evolving hotel finance and investment landscape.

AIM is honored to have one of its distinguished partners participating in such a prestigious event. Schwigen's inclusion in the conference underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the investment migration field. Attendees at "Meet the Money" will undoubtedly benefit from Schwigen's wealth of knowledge and experience.

About American Investment Migration LLC (AIM):

AIM (American Investment Migration) is a leading investment migration firm, working exclusively for developers in the EB-5 industry. With extensive experience and a focus on structuring projects to maximize success for EB-5 investors, AIM promotes the interests of all parties involved. The firm believes that true success for developers involves creating a platform that meets EB-5 investors' primary objectives: obtaining a permanent green card, returning their capital contribution, and generating a return on investment. For more information about AIM, please visit: eb5aim.com

About Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP:

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is a full-service law firm with a national reputation in the hospitality industry. JMBM's Global Hospitality Group represents hotel owners, developers, investors, and lenders, providing them with strategic legal guidance on various aspects of hotel development, acquisition, financing, and operation. For more information about JMBM and the "Meet the Money" conference, please visit www.jmbm.com/meet-the-money.

