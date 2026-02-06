KRATON APPOINTS SANGWOO RYU AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based chemicals derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces the appointment of Sangwoo Ryu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Sangwoo Ryu, Chief Executive Officer, Kraton Corporation

Currently serving as CEO of Cariflex Pte Ltd, a Kraton spin-off under DL Chemical, Mr. Ryu joined Cariflex in February 2020, just prior to Cariflex's acquisition by DL Chemical. Initially serving as Chief Financial Officer at Cariflex, Mr. Ryu transitioned to CEO of Cariflex in April 2025 with the appointment of Prakash Kolluri, former Cariflex CEO, as the President of Kraton's Polymer business. Alongside Kraton's Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors, as well as Cariflex Leadership, Mr. Ryu will support the strategic decision-making, operational excellence, and long-term growth of both organizations.

"I want to express my gratitude towards the members of the Board of Directors and the Kraton Leadership Team for their unwavering dedication to Kraton's success. I'm looking forward to leading Kraton into the next era of excellence, building upon the strong foundations and principles set forth in our vision and values." – Sangwoo Ryu, Kraton CEO.

Mr. Ryu brings over 25 years of experience in finance and operations leadership to Kraton with a strong track record across international markets. His expertise in financial strategy, investment controls, strategic planning, and operational planning will further solidify Kraton's position as a trusted, reliable leader in the Pine Chemical and Polymers global markets.

Mr. Ryu's appointment emphasizes Kraton's dedication to strategic growth and long-term organizational stability.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

