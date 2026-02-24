Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for CTO Refinery Products and Derivatives

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based chemicals derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a global price increase of 10 to 20% across its Crude Tall Oil (CTO) refinery and derivatives portfolio.

This price increase is effective March 1, 2026 and is subject to the terms of any applicable contracts.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Amanda Lubow, [email protected]

SOURCE Kraton Corporation