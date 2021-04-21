Kraton's BiaXam™ Granted Section 18 Emergency Exemption by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Specific Applications in Georgia, Utah, and Minnesota

HOUSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") has approved a public health emergency exemption under Section 18 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act ("FIFRA") submitted by the Georgia, Utah, and Minnesota Departments of Agriculture for the deployment of BiaXam in specific applications. The EPA exemption will allow Delta Air Lines to use BiaXam in specific applications in these states to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

BiaXam sulfonated block copolymer is a solid yet transparent material that can provide long-lasting antimicrobial protection on public surfaces. This transformational technology can kill up to 99.999% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus under laboratory conditions, with continued protection for up to 200 days, depending on use, exposure, and cleaning methods. Kraton developed the BiaXam technology as part of its sulfonated polymer product line and is currently seeking regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions, including countries outside of the United States.

Delta will be the launch customer for BiaXam as the airline continues to innovate on its health and safety commitments. The airline's kiosks and counters in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis will be the first to feature the product. Delta will look to expand its use to other airports pending further regulatory approval.

"We believe that BiaXam is unique due to both its efficacy, durable and residual properties that distinguish it from other technologies that require a more frequent application or treatment. We are not aware of other available technologies that provide the long-lasting, durable protection that BiaXam can offer. Moreover, while other antimicrobial products are based upon a chemical as the active ingredient, BiaXam is a polymer, and the antimicrobial properties are an inherent feature of the polymer design," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the EPA and the States of Georgia, Minnesota and Utah for their diligent evaluation of BiaXam's durability and efficacy data. We are eager to continue our work with Delta Air Lines, a global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability, and customer experience as they work to expand their commitment to passenger safety."

"Delta's commitment to clean innovation is taking a big step forward today with the introduction of BiaXam as our latest means of delivering on the high standard for disinfection for which we're known," said Mike Medeiros, Vice President of Global Cleanliness at Delta. "This new technology offers an exciting new layer of protection that will help us maintain and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our protocols and build customer confidence both during the pandemic and beyond."

The BiaXam patent-pending technology can be coated on various substrates and surfaces made up of plastic, metal, and glass. It can also be applied as a versatile peel-and-stick film. The efficacy of Kraton's BiaXam technology has been thoroughly studied by renowned organizations, including Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL), North Carolina State University, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston, and Syngene International Ltd. The testing performed at the UTMB and Boston University BSL-4 laboratories has demonstrated BiaXam to be effective against SARS-CoV-2. "We intend to advance the BiaXam technology platform for a several potential applications and seek appropriate regulatory approvals. Specifically, we are strategically partnering with several renowned hospitals and universities to identify potential opportunities to improve patient safety," said Dr. Vijay Mhetar, SVP & Chief Technology Officer. BiaXam will need to complete regulatory approvals before it is offered to the general public for this and other purposes.

ABOUT KRATON

Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, Kraton's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton, BIAXAM, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "hopes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "could", "would" "intends," "plans" or "anticipates," or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Kraton's expectations of the role that BIAXAM can play in mitigating exposure to infectious pathogens, the effectiveness of BIAXAM, expectations about the possibility of bringing BIAXAM to market (including receipt of regulatory approvals or the timing thereof) and expectations regarding the potential applications and development partner opportunities are forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, scientific research or study, regulatory approval, developing, marketing, licensing, or selling of products, patent application, allowance or consumer study, to the extent pursued, will be successful or will succeed as currently planned or expected. There is no assurance that any of BIAXAM's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the EPA or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on management's current expectations and estimates, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in Kraton's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made by Kraton with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and include, but are not limited to, risks related to: Kraton's ability to continue the technological innovation and successful commercial introduction of new products (which depends on obtaining regulatory approval); early stage products performing as currently expected; Kraton's ability to protect its intellectual property and other proprietary information; Kraton's ability to repay or re-finance its indebtedness; Kraton's reliance on third parties for the provision of significant operating and other services; the impact of extraordinary events, including health epidemics of pandemics such as COVID-19 (including governmental and regulatory actions relating thereto); natural disasters and other weather conditions and terrorist attacks; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; fluctuations in raw material costs; limitations in the availability of raw materials; competition in Kraton's end-use markets; fluctuations in global tariffs and logistics costs; and other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

