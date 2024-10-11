KRAUSE GROUP RELEASES 2023 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

DES MOINES, Iowa and SERRALUNGA D'ALBA, Italy, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krause Group today published its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report which provides a detailed overview of how its brands have worked to deliver tangible progress in CSR efforts through a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainable business practices, and community engagement.

Krause Group 2023 CSR Report

This is their sixth edition since 2018, which goes further in developing clear performance indicators in alignment with their three chosen sustainable development goals and commits to future benchmarking for long-term, sustained impact.

"We are proud to share our progress in our 2023 CSR report," said Kyle Krause, Founder & CEO of Krause Group, "Our commitment to DEI, CSR, and sustainability is unwavering. These accomplishments highlight our dedication to positively impacting the world while providing value to our stakeholders. We will keep pursuing excellence in our CSR efforts, ensuring our business practices promote a sustainable and equitable future."

Recognizing the imperative to adapt and evolve as a global business in 2023, Krause Group and its brands aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a set of 17 interconnected goals developed in 2015 and designed to address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation by 2030, committing in Gender Equality, Reduced inequalities and Climate Action.

Key Highlights of the 2023 CSR Report Include:

Environmental Stewardship

Achieved an 82% reduction in energy intensity.

Increased the use of renewable energy sources to 20% of total energy consumption.

Reduced water intensity by 85%.

Community Engagement

Provided over 130 charitable contributions to numerous causes and organizations

Associates served on 55 charitable boards and committees.

Donated 10% of our profits back to the communities we serve.

Diversity and Inclusion

Enhanced diversity initiatives by organizing community and Associate events, including a conversation with U.S. goalkeeper and Olympic gold medalist, Briana Scurry .

. Introduced Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training into our new Associate onboarding.

Conducted company-wide diversity training programs, reaching 100% of Associates.

The entire report can be reviewed at krausegroupcsr.com.

About Krause Group

The purpose of Krause Group is to enhance the way people experience the world by nurturing our family of brands while creating opportunities to do good.

Headquartered in the United States and based in Des Moines Iowa, Krause Group is the parent company of a diverse set of businesses including soccer clubs, wineries and hospitality, real estate, and agriculture. Significant holdings include Parma Calcio, a professional Italian soccer club; Vietti and Enrico Serafino wineries based in Piedmont, Italy; Krause+, a commercial and residential real estate development and property management company; Casa di Langa, a sustainable 5-star resort in Piedmont, Italy; and Des Moines Menace, an amateur US-based soccer team. Krause Group is also committed to USL Pro Iowa, an initiative to bring professional soccer to Central Iowa along with the construction of a transformative, multi-use stadium in downtown Des Moines.

Krause Group is proud to create a culture that actively fosters inclusion, equity, and sustainability. Driven by a commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility, Krause Group donates at least 10% of profits to the communities it serves each year.

For more information, visit krausegroup.com.

