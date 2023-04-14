KraveBeauty Launches $15,000 Anti-Consumer Consumer Grant to Support Sustainability-Focused Content Creators

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KraveBeauty , the popular direct-to-consumer skincare brand, aims to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world. As part of KraveBeauty's commitment to sustainability, the brand announces the launch of its Anti-Consumer Consumer Grant , committing $15,000 to support sustainability-focused creators. The grant is designed to fight overconsumption in the influencer industry and support sustainability-focused creators by providing financial support to help them promote mindful consumption, zero waste, and sustainable living.

The Anti-Consumer Consumer Grant is a bold step towards promoting sustainability and responsible consumerism in the influencer/creator industry. With the rising trend of product promotion and brand deals, creators who advocate for mindful consumption, zero waste, and sustainable living often struggle to monetize their content. This grant aims to bridge that gap and empower sustainability-focused creators by providing them with the financial support they need to continue spreading their message.

"Our purpose is clear: we want to encourage creators to use their platform to promote conscious and sustainable consumption. We believe that influencers and creators have the power to inspire positive change and create a more sustainable future," Liah Yoo , Founder and CEO of KraveBeauty. "We recognize that the current influencer/creator culture is deeply rooted in consumerism, and we want to challenge that narrative. We believe that this grant will not only support creators financially but also inspire a positive shift in the industry towards sustainability and responsible consumerism."

Aside from alignment with values, applicants will be evaluated based on the following factors

Purpose: What is the purpose of your mission and what do you wish to achieve?

Impact: What's the impact of your work in promoting sustainable living and conscious consumption?

Creativity: How are you using innovative and creative ways to promote sustainable living and conscious consumption? What is the uniqueness of your approach and the potential to stand out and reach a wider audience?

Simplicity: How are you breaking down complex and nuanced climate/sustainability topics in a more easily digestible language? How would you appeal to the mass audience who's just starting their sustainability journey?

The application window is open now through April 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT. Click here to apply. Grant Recipients will be notified in May 2023.

In addition to the grant, KraveBeauty has launched a new media vertical, the Anti-Consumer Consumer Club , which seeks to empower the younger generation to become more conscious and sustainable in their consumption habits. With the launch, KraveBeauty is taking an active role to change consumers' values and behaviors to drive businesses to operate in a more sustainable and conscious manner, ultimately creating a better world for all.

About KraveBeauty

KraveBeauty was founded by beauty influencer, Liah Yoo , to #PressReset on the way we think about skincare. KraveBeauty's mission is to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world. KraveBeauty seeks to inspire the industry to press reset on every harmful industry norm and prioritize stakeholder capitalism over shareholder capitalism through its #SlowDownSkincare campaign and its venture studio, PressResetVentures .

To learn more, visit KraveBeauty.com and follow along with the brand on Instagram, @kravebeauty .

About Anti-Consumer Consumer Club

Anti-Consumer Consumer Club is KraveBeauty's new media vertical that aims to empower the younger generation to consume better by promoting conscious and sustainable consumption. We believe that by changing the consumers' values and behaviors, we can drive businesses to operate more sustainably and intentionally, creating a better world for all.

