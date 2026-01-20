Kreate Expands HDX Home and Garage Storage Line with 27-Gallon Flip Top Totes, Rolling Tote Taxi and Heavy-Duty Shelving

Leading innovation company introduces smart, heavy-duty solutions designed to simplify seasonal organization

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, a leading vertically integrated, innovation-based company, introduces three new storage products to its modular storage system that give customers smarter ways to organize their home, garage and tool storage. In time for winter storage and spring cleaning, Kreate announces:

HDX 27 Gal. Flip Top Tote (2-pack): A twist on the classic 27 Gal, these totes feature a red flip-open lid with interlocking hinges for long-lasting performance. Made with a heavy-duty resin base, these durable, no-nonsense storage containers are ideal for homes and jobsites. The recessed lid allows secure stacking, while the tapered design nests easily when empty. Integrated lock slots and tie-down channels help protect and secure contents during storage or travel, including use with most hitch-mounted cargo carriers. Each tote holds up to 75 lbs., making it a reliable solution for organizing, moving, bulk storage and more.

HDX 27 Gal. Storage Tote Taxi: This unique wheeled Tote Taxi is designed to comfortably move the HDX family line of totes, sizes 7-27 Gal. The ability to stack and roll totes enables smooth transportation and reduces the number of trips needed to move totes. Heavy-duty construction allows for the transportation of up to 250 lbs. per taxi and an interlocking design allows multiple taxis to connect to move even more totes at once.

HDX 5-Tier Easy Assembly Multi-Purpose Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit in Black (18x36): This five-tier multi-purpose storage unit can be used in any room. The ventilated plastic is durable and easy to clean, making it ideal for pantry, kitchen, garage or utility storage. Raised feet prevent water damage, and each shelf can hold up to 150 lbs. It is built to fit most plastic storage totes, including HDX totes up to 27 Gal.

Kreate is the designer, manufacturer and distributor for the HDX and Husky brands storage solutions, both exclusive to Home Depot and trusted in many American homes. From modular storage systems to everyday DIY essentials, Kreate designs products that help customers stay organized and get projects done.

In 2025, Kreate was named The Home Depot's Partner of the Year for Storage for the second year in a row. Kreate's award-winning products can be found at Home Depot's online storefront or at your local retail location.

About Kreate

Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.

