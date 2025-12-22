KREATE PARTICIPATES IN THE HOME DEPOT'S 2025 WINTER STORAGE EVENT

Leading Innovation Company Launches New Products for Homeowners Looking to Start the New Year Organized and Clutter-Free

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, a leading vertically integrated, innovation-based company, announced today the launch of three new storage products as part of The Home Depot's annual Winter Storage Event, giving customers smarter ways to organize their garage, tool and home storage solutions.

In time for customers to store holiday decorations and start the new year organized, Kreate launches:

Kreate is the designer, manufacturer and distributor for the HDX and Husky brands, both exclusive to Home Depot and trusted in many American homes. From modular storage systems to everyday DIY essentials, Kreate designs products that help customers stay organized and get projects done. Just in time for the Winter Storage Event, Kreate has also introduced new color options for select totes. These and other Kreate products included in Home Depot's 2025 Winter Storage Event include:

Earlier this year, Kreate was named The Home Depot's Partner of the Year for Storage for the second year in a row. Kreate's award-winning products can be found at Home Depot's online storefront or at your local retail location.

About Kreate

Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.

About Nickolas Asset Management

Nickolas Asset Management (NAM) is the family office of the Reinhart family, overseeing a diverse portfolio of manufacturing and consumer product companies, including Kreate and Configure. With experienced leadership and a permanent capital model, NAM specializes in acquiring and scaling family and founder-led businesses through operational infrastructure, turn-key bolt-ons and engineering-driven product innovation.

Guided by an evergreen philosophy, NAM builds companies designed to create enduring value, empower people, and strengthen the communities in which they operate. Unlike traditional private equity, NAM is a buy-to-hold investor, building companies for enduring value and community impact.

