KREATE PARTICIPATES IN THE HOME DEPOT'S 2025 WINTER STORAGE EVENT
Dec 22, 2025, 10:06 ET
Leading Innovation Company Launches New Products for Homeowners Looking to Start the New Year Organized and Clutter-Free
ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreate, a leading vertically integrated, innovation-based company, announced today the launch of three new storage products as part of The Home Depot's annual Winter Storage Event, giving customers smarter ways to organize their garage, tool and home storage solutions.
In time for customers to store holiday decorations and start the new year organized, Kreate launches:
- HDX 27 Gal. Storage Tote Taxi: a convenient way to move your modular HDX storage totes
- HDX 27 Gal. Flip Top Tote (2-pack): the classic 27 Gal. Tote with interlocking hinges to offer easy flip top access
- HDX 5-Tier Easy Assembly Multi-Purpose Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit in Black (36 in. W x 74 in. H x 18 in. D): a 5-tier multi-purpose storage unit, ideal for pantry, kitchen, or utility storage and built to fit most plastic storage totes
Kreate is the designer, manufacturer and distributor for the HDX and Husky brands, both exclusive to Home Depot and trusted in many American homes. From modular storage systems to everyday DIY essentials, Kreate designs products that help customers stay organized and get projects done. Just in time for the Winter Storage Event, Kreate has also introduced new color options for select totes. These and other Kreate products included in Home Depot's 2025 Winter Storage Event include:
- HDX 6.5-Qt Tough Storage Tote (now available in black/red, black/white, clear/white and clear/red)
- HDX 7 Gal. Tough Storage Tote (now available in black/red)
- HDX 9G Tough Storage Tote (now available in clear/red)
- HDX 14 Gal. Tough Storage Tote (now available in black/red)
- HDX 17 Gal. Tough Storage Tote (now available in clear/red)
- HDX 27 Gal. Tough Storage Tote
- HDX 27 Gal. Tough Storage Tote with Wheels
- HDX 40 Gal. Tough Storage Tote with Wheels (now available in clear/red)
- HDX 40 Gal. Tough Storage Tote (now available in black/red)
- HDX 57 Gal. Tough Storage Tote
- HDX 77G Tough Tote (now available in clear/red and black/red)
- HDX 77 Gal. Tough Storage Tote with Wheels
- Husky 19 Gal. Pro Grip Storage Tote
- Husky 27 Gal. Pro Grip Storage Tote
- Husky 57 Gal. Pro Grip Storage Tote
- Husky 170 Gal. Pro Grip Storage Tote
Earlier this year, Kreate was named The Home Depot's Partner of the Year for Storage for the second year in a row. Kreate's award-winning products can be found at Home Depot's online storefront or at your local retail location.
About Kreate
Kreate is a leader in design and innovative, sustainable solutions that serve millions of customers through its exclusive partnership with Home Depot. With a focus on a variety of product categories, including plumbing, cleaning, lawn & garden, home organization and construction, Kreate combines engineering precision, sustainability leadership and private-label expertise to deliver differentiated products that drive category growth. Leveraging its innovation centers, equipped with 3D printer technology, Kreate is creating smarter, cleaner and more efficient solutions that move the industry forward, Kreate redefines what's possible in modern manufacturing.
About Nickolas Asset Management
Nickolas Asset Management (NAM) is the family office of the Reinhart family, overseeing a diverse portfolio of manufacturing and consumer product companies, including Kreate and Configure. With experienced leadership and a permanent capital model, NAM specializes in acquiring and scaling family and founder-led businesses through operational infrastructure, turn-key bolt-ons and engineering-driven product innovation.
Guided by an evergreen philosophy, NAM builds companies designed to create enduring value, empower people, and strengthen the communities in which they operate. Unlike traditional private equity, NAM is a buy-to-hold investor, building companies for enduring value and community impact.
