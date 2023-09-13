KRELLTECH EXPANDS MANUFACTURING AND ENGINEERING FACILITY

KrellTech

13 Sep, 2023

Foundation To Streamline Manufacturing, Enhance Product Design and Maximize Customer Support

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KrellTech, the leader in the manufacture and sales of photonic polishing and inspection equipment, announced today that it has just completed the final expansion phase of their manufacturing and engineering facility.

Construction has more than doubled the floorspace originally occupied by these departments.  Growing demand for fiber optic polishing machines has necessitated additional production resources to enable a higher level of efficiency, resulting in reduced shipment lead times.  New fabrication equipment will also bring machining capabilities in-house for faster component turn-around and superior product quality control.

Additional engineering labs will accelerate new product introduction.  Chris Bruno, Vice President of Engineering, believes that his design group can now tackle the newest optical applications and their demanding requirements.  "Over the past ten years, optical applications have shifted to new technologies such as photonic integrated circuits (PIC), fiber optic gyroscopes (FOG), medical devices, and quantum computing.  Each of these present new engineering challenges that KrellTech is uniquely positioned to tackle," Bruno said.

Plans are also in the works to increase KrellTech's technical staff.  "We also factored the need to add new engineers to our team," he added.  "We have many exciting ideas in the pipeline that will require the best talent available. Keep an eye out for some very creative and revolutionary equipment with features that promise to outperform anything currently on the market."

About KrellTech

For over 30 years, USA-based KrellTech has manufactured advanced polishing systems and equipment for processing photonic components in markets ranging from telecom to industrial sensing, and bio-medical to avionics.  Our innovative approach to optical processing integrates polishing operations with in-line inspection techniques for immediate quality feedback, reduced material handling and increased throughput. Krell's experience spans all termination disciplines from bare fiber to connectors, and waveguides to photonic chips.  Equipment features and performance address application requirements demanded by high volume manufacturing to the harsh environments found in the aerospace industry. The company works closely with customers from initial design concepts, process optimization, and final implementation.  This development method results in products that comply with, and exceed industry standards including Telcordia, IEC and rigorous Mil-specs.  For more information visit www.krelltech.com.

CONTACT:
Tyler Simays
Marketing Manager
KrellTech
[email protected]
732.775.7355

SOURCE KrellTech

