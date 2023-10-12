KRELLTECH LAUNCHES LIGHTWORKS SOLUTION GROUP

News provided by

KrellTech

12 Oct, 2023, 15:59 ET

New Division Tackles the Most Challenging Photonic Projects

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KrellTech, the leading manufacturer of optical polishing and inspection equipment, announced today the formation of its LightWorks Solutions Group dedicated to customer-driven photonic projects.

LightWorks consists of select KrellTech engineers with diverse disciplines ranging from mechanical engineering to optical design. It is a highly customer-centric unit, targeting unique applications with the most demanding requirements.

Continue Reading
Lightworks Custom Solutions Group, https://krelltech.com/custom-services/
Lightworks Custom Solutions Group, https://krelltech.com/custom-services/

Justin Frick, Team Leader, believed that a group separate from KrellTech's general engineering department would be able to better focus on customer needs. "LightWorks will manage technologically difficult and customer specific projects. This includes assistance during early R&D stages, as well as providing design strategies for higher volume production and manufacturing."

The standard KrellTech optical polishing and fiber optic inspection equipment line is positioned for applications ranging from optical medical devices to fiber optic gyroscopes, to PICs and quantum chips. LightWorks leverages these products' advanced features and benefits. "Of course, we will draw upon existing and proven KrellTech equipment, modifying operation and enhancing performance to meet a specific project's demands," says Frick. "However, our group will be able to focus on specialized design and engineering support."

"KrellTech has a history of product innovation and is the "go-to" company for unique customer applications," added Frick. "The formation of LightWorks cements KrellTech's role as a partner for photonic innovation."

About KrellTech

For over 30 years, USA-based KrellTech has manufactured advanced polishing systems and equipment for processing photonic components in markets ranging from telecom to industrial sensing, and bio-medical to avionics. Our innovative approach to optical processing integrates polishing operations with in-line inspection techniques for immediate quality feedback, reduced material handling and increased throughput. Krell's experience spans all termination disciplines from bare fiber to connectors, and waveguides to photonic chips. Equipment features and performance address application requirements demanded by high-volume manufacturing to the harsh environments of the aerospace industry. The company works closely with customers from initial design concepts, process optimization, and final implementation. This development method results in products that comply with, and exceed industry standards including Telcordia, IEC and rigorous Mil-specs. For more information visit www.krelltech.com.

CONTACT:
Tyler Simays
Marketing Manager
KrellTech
[email protected]
732.775.7355

SOURCE KrellTech

Also from this source

KRELLTECH EXPANDS MANUFACTURING AND ENGINEERING FACILITY

KRELLTECH EXPANDS MANUFACTURING AND ENGINEERING FACILITY

KrellTech, the leader in the manufacture and sales of photonic polishing and inspection equipment, announced today that it has just completed the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.