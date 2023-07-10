Kress Commercial earns CORE eligibility for its Environmental Leadership

Kress Commercial leads in new battery-powered OPE, environmentally friendly technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress Commercial – innovators in professional-grade, battery-powered outdoor power equipment (OPE) – is qualified for the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) for Professional Landscapers by the California Air Resources Board. Kress is focused on leading the transition away from gas-powered to battery-powered OPE products that offer the same level of power and no downtime, so professional landscapers – and their communities – no longer have to endure hazardous, unhealthy conditions caused by fossil-fuel emissions.

Continue Reading

California Climate Investments, the state agency that oversees CORE qualification and manages billions of Cap-and-Trade auction dollars to incentivize the program, awards the CORE designation and related voucher funds as part of the statewide initiative that helps professionals switch from dirty, gas-powered equipment to zero-emission technologies. This effort supports healthier workers and cleaner communities. Having secured CORE qualification, Kress Commercial can offer lawn care and landscape professionals new purchasing-power using CORE incentive funding at CORE participating dealers.

"We have worked diligently to manufacture game-changing, commercial-grade electric OPE for the professional landscaper," says Todd Zimmerman, vice president of product development at Positec, parent company of the Kress brand. "Obtaining eligibility from CORE affirms we are succeeding as we strive to support the future of professional landscapers and their quest to build healthier communities with battery-powered gear." 

In addition to eliminating gas emissions, the new Kress CyberSystem™ battery technology offers more power than other electric equipment on the market, a longer life cycle than current lithium-ion batteries, and an unmatched eight-minute charge time. Kress Commercial cordless battery-powered tools provide the professional landscaper the opportunity to finally transition away from gas-powered products and invest in a better future for the lawn care industry.

Zimmerman emphasized: "Zero emissions. Zero downtime. And healthier communities. Truly a win-win-win as professional landscapers help to lead the gas-free revolution!"

For more information about how to become a Kress dealer and to view the full lineup of Kress products, visit kress.com.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, smelly combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing high-quality consumer-grade and professional-grade cordless equipment. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress products are available at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

