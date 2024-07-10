Kress Commercial introduces rapid charging solution for professional landscapers with optimal portability

The new Kress Commercial 60 V CyberLite Charger offers enough power to charge professional-grade batteries all day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress Commercial, proven leaders in the transition of professional landscapers from gas-powered to battery-powered outdoor power equipment, now offers a lighter, more portable charging option – the CyberTank Lite DC-DC charging system powered by the new Kress Commercial 60 V CyberLite Charger and Kress Commercial CyberCapsule. With the CyberTank Lite DC-DC charging system, professional landscapers can reap the benefits of the Kress Commercial CyberTank with the added advantages of increased portability due to the CyberLite Charger's smaller size and lighter weight. The CyberTank Lite DC-DC charging system is ideal for small crews, landscapers with limited truck or van space, and crews that cover expansive properties or need an additional boost during peak season.

More landscapers than ever have access to Kress Commercial's revolutionary rapid charging system with more portability. Post this Connect the Kress Commercial 60 V 1.5 kWh CyberCapsule to the 60 V CyberLite Charger to transfer energy and fully charge a 240 Wh CyberPack battery from 0% to 100% in as few as 12 minutes on the go. The Kress Commercial 1.5 kWh CyberCapsule offers flexible power for charging on-the-go or for an extra boost when used as a backpack battery with equipment like the Kress Commercial 35N Backpack Blower.

Charging with the CyberTank Lite DC-DC charging system is facilitated by the CyberLite charger, which transfers power from the new 1.5 kWh (25 Ah) CyberCapsule battery to 240 Wh CyberPacks on-the-go. Landscapers simply need to connect the CyberCapsule to one side of the 60 V CyberLite charger and a 240 Wh CyberPack to the other to begin recharging. The CyberLite charger weighs just over 25 pounds and is roughly the size of a small backpack, meaning it is portable enough to go where it is needed most, whether in the back of a truck or across a large property for fast, easy and mess-free recharging.

The new Kress Commercial CyberCapsule, designed as an energy storage module for use with the CyberLite Charger for DC-DC charging on-the-go, provides 1.5 kWh of flexible power for charging batteries when AC outlets are not accessible. With the CyberLite Charger and one fully-charged CyberCapsule, Kress Commercial 240 Wh CyberPacks can be recharged from 0% to 100% in 12 minutes or less as many as five times throughout the day. Crews needing more portable power for their day can charge as many as four CyberCapsules overnight using the Kress 4-Port Extended Charging Case and the Kress Commercial 60 V 30 A CyberPlug AC charger.

"Battery-powered equipment doesn't work for professional landscapers unless there are reasonable, portable charging solutions in place," said Todd Zimmerman, head of product development for Kress North America. "With the CyberTank Lite DC-DC charging system, more landscapers than ever have access to Kress Commercial's revolutionary rapid charging system with more portability than before."

With Kress' flexible design, the CyberCapsule, which charges from 0% to 100% in two hours or less, can also be used as a backpack battery to power tools like the Kress Commercial 35N Backpack Blower or with the Kress Commercial backpack battery harness to power any handheld tool for longer runtimes. What's more, the CyberCapsule weighs less than a pound more than the 660 Wh CyberPack with more than twice the battery capacity.

The Kress CyberLite Charger and CyberCapsule are IPX5-rated; the CyberLite Charger is warrantied for four years and the CyberCapsule is warrantied for up to four years or 1,200 recharge cycles. For more information about the CyberTank Lite DC-DC charging system or to find a Kress dealer near you, visit kress.com. Landscapers interested in trying the CyberSystem for themselves can sign up for a 10-day trial with their local dealer.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, smelly combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing professional-grade cordless equipment valued by professional landscapers and facilities managers in the industrial channel. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress will sell its products at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada beginning January 2023. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

