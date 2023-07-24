Kress Commercial launches a line of powerful 60v outdoor power equipment with independent dealerships across North America

Kress

24 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Kress 8-minute CyberSystem is supported by the world's fastest-charging outdoor power equipment battery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress Commercial's game-changing lineup of outdoor power equipment is now available at select dealerships across the United States and Canada. Kress Commercial, the industry's first line of battery-powered OPE with the power and durability required by professional landscapers, is powered by the revolutionary 8-minute CyberSystem. With Kress Commercial products, landscapers can fully switch from loud, harmful and costly gas-powered equipment to clean, quiet battery-powered products.

The Kress Commercial family lineup consists of the Kress Commercial 25" Hedge Trimmer, 35N Backpack Blower, 16" Chainsaw, 21" Self-Propelled Mower, 8" Lawn Edger, 25" hedge trimmer, 4Ah and 11Ah CyberPack batteries and CyberTank Portable Power Station - all supported by the revolutionary Kress CyberSystem and backed by the unmatched Kress warranty.
The Kress 8-minute CyberSystem battery platform has been engineered specifically with the commercial landscaper in mind. The batteries, called CyberPacks, are the fastest-charging batteries on the market. With the ability to fully charge a 4Ah or 11Ah CyberPack in eight minutes, Kress' CyberSystem alleviates the need for dozens of on-site batteries to complete a full day's work. Kress batteries not only charge fast but have 10X life cycles as compared to standard lithium-ion batteries.

Kress Commercial designed tools that benchmarked against their gas-powered counterparts to ensure they can provide the power professional landscapers and facilities managers need. And with an IPX4 rating on all tools and an IPX5 rating on commercial batteries, users do not have to worry about losing productivity on wet-weather days. The Kress Commercial line of outdoor power equipment consists of:

  • Commercial 60V 35N Backpack Blower
  • Commercial 60V 16.5" Line Trimmer
  • Commercial 60V 7 7/8" Lawn Edger
  • Commercial 60V 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
  • Commercial 60V 25" Hedge Trimmer
  • Commercial 60V 16" Chainsaw

All Kress Commercial equipment is backed by a three-year warranty, and the Kress Commercial CyberTank and all CyberPacks are covered for up to six years. Kress Commercial products are available at dealerships throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more details about Kress products or to find a dealer near you, visit www.kress.com.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, harmful combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing high-quality consumer-grade and professional-grade cordless equipment. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress products are available at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

Media Contact:
Matt Lochel
[email protected]
803.984.2883

SOURCE Kress

