Kreyco Launches "Growing Your Own Teachers" Initiative to Help Schools Build Sustainable Teacher Pipelines

RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools across the country continue to navigate teacher shortages and workforce instability, Kreyco is expanding its support for preK-12 school systems through Growing Your Own Teachers, a professional learning session designed to help schools develop qualified teachers from within their own communities.

The session reflects Kreyco's broader mission of strengthening long-term teacher pipelines while supporting schools in maintaining quality instruction for students.

Rather than relying solely on external recruitment, Growing Your Own Teachers helps schools explore strategies for cultivating teachers who are already connected to their communities, familiar with local students and families, and aligned with the culture and instructional priorities of the schools they serve.

"Schools already have future teachers within their communities," said Stephanie Brown, Former Superintendent, Milltown Public Schools. "The challenge is creating structures that help those individuals successfully enter and remain in the profession. This work is about building sustainable pathways into teaching while supporting long-term stability for students and schools."

A Sustainable Approach to Teacher Development

The session examines multiple approaches schools can use to strengthen teacher pipelines, including models centered on:

Professional development

Coaching and mentorship

Instructional support

Collaborative partnerships

Long-term workforce planning

Participants explore how schools and districts can intentionally support aspiring teachers while creating systems that are practical, scalable, and sustainable.

The session also emphasizes budget-conscious implementation, helping school leaders identify ways to strengthen staffing pipelines while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Supporting Schools Through Partnership

As a national preK-12 education provider, Kreyco has spent more than a decade partnering with public, private, and charter schools to deliver in-person instructional services and teacher support. Since launching in 2013, the organization has worked with more than 300 schools nationwide.

Kreyco's broader support model includes:

Fully developed curriculum, instructional materials, and classroom resources

Weekly coaching and mentorship for teachers

Professional development tailored to teacher needs

Ongoing communication and collaboration with school leaders

Support for instructional continuity and staffing stability

This experience informs the organization's Growing Your Own Teachers initiative and its emphasis on sustainable, community-centered teacher development.

Strengthening the Future of the Profession

Kreyco believes that long-term educational success depends on investing in teachers and creating accessible pathways into the profession. The organization's work includes educator preparation, instructional support, and partnerships designed to help schools build stable, quality learning environments for students.

As an educator preparation program authorized by the New Jersey Department of Education (under the provider name Reimagine Education Group), Kreyco also supports aspiring teachers pursuing certification through alternative pathways, including individuals holding Certificates of Eligibility and Limited Certificates of Eligibility.

By combining staffing support, teacher preparation, coaching, and pipeline development, Kreyco continues to help schools address both immediate workforce needs and long-term sustainability.

About Kreyco

Kreyco is a national preK-12 education provider offering in-person instructional services, teacher preparation, and comprehensive teacher support. Since 2013, Kreyco has partnered with more than 300 public, private, and charter schools nationwide to support instructional continuity, teacher development, and sustainable staffing solutions.

Learn more at: https://www.kreyco.com

Kreyco

Phone: (201) 340-9920

Email: [email protected]

Website: Kreyco.com

SOURCE Kreyco Inc.