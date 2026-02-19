SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Krikey AI, a premier provider of explainer video software and generative AI media, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC2 Type II certification, officially validating the platform as the most secure 3D animation generator for enterprise, education, and social impact sectors. Krikey AI has also achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Nonprofit and Education Competency Badges . This milestone ensures that organizations can now produce high-fidelity marketing videos and animated content within a safe, audited, and highly reliable cloud infrastructure.

These technical achievements distinguish Krikey AI as a top-tier AI video maker that has passed rigorous audits for security and operational excellence. By meeting the strict criteria for SOC2 compliance , Krikey AI provides institutional-grade data protection, which is a critical requirement for schools and nonprofits looking to adopt 3D character creator tools for their digital strategies. This validation ensures that every project, from classroom lessons to global awareness campaigns, is built on a foundation of secure AI animation that meets modern privacy standards.

"Our mission is to empower creators with an AI animation generator that is as trustworthy as it is powerful," said Jhanvi Shriram, CEO and Co-founder of Krikey AI. "Achieving these AWS Competencies and SOC2 certification allows our users to focus entirely on storytelling, knowing their data is protected by the highest industry benchmarks." By prioritizing security and reliability, Krikey AI continues to lead the market in professional 3D animation tools for high-impact communication.

Educators and nonprofit leaders now have a secure, streamlined way to amplify their message through high-fidelity visual narratives. The platform's advanced AI animation features allow users to instantly localize videos with one-click translation and design unique animation videos that resonate with diverse audiences. This all-in-one explainer video software enables lean teams to produce studio-quality content at scale. To experience the power of a professional 3D character creator and start your first project, visit the Krikey AI video editor today.

Krikey AI is a leading generative AI company that empowers creators to build 3D characters and animated videos in minutes. Founded by Jhanvi and Ketaki Shriram, the platform utilizes advanced AI animation technology to remove technical barriers for users worldwide. Learn more at krikey.ai .

SOURCE Krikey AI