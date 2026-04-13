Krikey Animation introduces a 3D Cartoon Connector for OpenAI Apps in ChatGPT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Krikey AI, a global leader in Generative AI 3D animation, today announced its OpenAI App to generate cartoon music videos. By leveraging OpenAI's robust infrastructure, Krikey AI is further democratizing the world of 3D animation, allowing creators to transform simple text prompts into high-fidelity, professional-grade character animations in seconds.

The integration marks a pivotal moment for the creator economy. Historically, 3D animation has been a high-barrier industry requiring years of technical training and expensive hardware. Through the OpenAI Apps framework, Krikey AI has streamlined this workflow, reducing the time required to generate custom animations from days to under five minutes.

"Our mission has always been to empower the next generation of storytellers," said Jhanvi Shriram, CEO of Krikey AI. "By bringing our 3D animation tools to OpenAI Apps, we are meeting creators where they are. Whether you are a teacher building an immersive lesson plan or a small business owner creating a social media brand mascot, the power of professional 3D tools is now just a text prompt away."

Key Use Cases of the Krikey OpenAI Integration:

Marketing: Build social media ads and animate brand mascot characters.

Education: Create lesson plans as animated videos.

Social Media: Stand out on TikTok and YouTube with singing 3D avatars.

Business: Update presentations with talking characters that speak your text.

As generative AI continues to reshape the media landscape, Krikey AI's presence within OpenAI Apps provides a critical bridge between linguistic creativity and visual execution. This partnership enables a "conversation-to-creation" pipeline that allows users full creative control within a single, unified workflow.

For more information and to explore the tools, visit www.krikey.ai.

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI Animation tools empower anyone to animate a cartoon character in minutes. The character animations can be used in marketing, tutorials, games, films, social media, lesson plans and more. Krikey offers an animation video editor that creators can use to add lip synced dialogue, change backgrounds, facial expressions, hand gestures, camera angles and more to their animated videos. Krikey's AI tools are available online at www.krikey.ai today, on Chat GPT Apps, Canva Apps, Adobe Express and on the AWS Marketplace!

SOURCE Krikey AI