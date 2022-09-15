Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and True Thompson Celebrate the Holidays with The Children's Place for a Second Year, and now with Dream Kardashian!

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced the launch of The Children's Place 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection campaign featuring Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian. Kris, Khloé and True appeared in the 2021 holiday campaign and this year the focus is on bringing loved ones together to celebrate cherished family traditions, make new holiday memories and share the joy of the season.

Kris Jenner said, "The holidays are my absolute favorite time of year, and Khloé and I are thrilled to partner with The Children's Place once again to kick off the season! I am a big fan of The Children's Place matching pajamas; so festive, so much variety…unmatched, really. I've gifted them to all the kids so I know they have something for everyone this holiday season!"

Khloé Kardashian said, "We loved working with The Children's Place for a second year in a row! The shoot was such a blast – giving us the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season just like how we do at home. We decorated the Christmas tree, baked cookies and cuddled up together in matching PJs. Christmas is such an important holiday for my whole family. Dressing up in matching pajamas on Christmas morning is a tradition of our family."

Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing at The Children's Place said, "We are so excited to partner with Kris, Khloé, and True again on our Holiday pajama collection, and are thrilled to welcome Dream! We know how important the holidays are to the family, so to be able to celebrate with them for a second year in a row is very special. The Children's Place is the place for family and our clothes are designed to help make every family moment memorable. We are so proud to offer our family of customers a festive and diverse selection of matching family pajamas for their important family photos, their memorable Christmas mornings and all their gifting needs!"

Offering over 30 festive matching family collections, including pet and doll-size styles, The Children's Place 2022 Holiday Family Pajama Collection has something for each member of the family. Available in newborn sizes to adult XXXL, and made with ultra-soft, quality fabrics, all styles are available at affordable price points, making them the perfect addition to holiday family celebrations and traditions.

The Children's Place 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace. For further information on The Children's Place, partnerships and to purchase all of your holiday outfitting needs, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree" and "Sugar & Jade" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and, as of July 30, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's seven international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

