Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson and MJ Shannon Celebrate the Holidays with The Children's Place and Afterpay

"I LOVE the holidays and there is nothing better than gathering my family together and celebrating with traditions, old and new," says Kris. "Finding the perfect set of matching family pajamas for Khloé, True and my mom was extra special, and I love that The Children's Place has so many styles to choose from for everyone in the family. Anyone can plan ahead with Afterpay which makes it so easy – the hardest part is picking out a favorite set of matching pjs!"

With over 30 family styles that range in size from newborn to XXL adult, as well as styles for pets and dolls, The Children's Place 2021 Holiday Family Pajama Collection has something for everyone in every family.

Kris, Khloé, True and MJ each chose their favorite style. Kris opted for the Winter Bear Collection, Khloé and True went classic with the Thermal Buffalo Plaid Collection, and MJ looked ready for the holidays in the We Are Family Collection.

The Children's Place Holiday Family Pajama Collection ranges in price from $19.95 to $49.95 and is available exclusively on childrensplace.com and in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada.

The Children's Place is part of Afterpay's wide network of nearly 100,000 global retailers which allow customers to receive items immediately and pay over time, with no interest or fees for those who pay on time.1 Merchants benefit from the Afterpay's highly-engaged customer base, as the Afterpay Shop Directory generates an average of one million merchant referrals globally per day. For customers, Afterpay is perfect for getting ahead of holiday plans with The Children's Place and can be used on purchases.

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America.

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free.

