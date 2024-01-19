Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Spreads Its Wings, Opens New Atlanta Office

Celebrates grand opening on Jan. 24

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is spreading its wings and landing in Atlanta with a new corporate office. The office is located at 1000 Marietta Street NW #244 Atlanta, GA 30318. An invitation-only official grand opening for the new space is slated for Wednesday, January 24, 2024, and will take place from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Krispy Krunchy® and Atlanta business representatives will be in attendance for the ceremony and grand opening celebration.

"As our business continues to experience rapid growth in the new year, the establishment of an additional corporate office is a strategic move to enhance our support for operators and customers," said Jim Norberg, President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "Atlanta provides an ideal hub for our teams. Its central location and dynamic environment grant us access to diverse resources while empowering us to further expand and advance our enterprise."

Krispy Krunchy® is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, where the brand was founded in 1989. The new Atlanta office will house team members from across the organization in IT, HR, Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Operations.

"These are very exciting times for our business and the fantastic momentum that we generated in 2023 has carried us into the new year," added Norberg. "We are positioning ourselves to embrace this continued growth and are thrilled to be able to bring our highly craveable and high-quality products to more communities."

The brand is expected to reach 3,000 locations in the early months of the year. If you are interested in learning more and attending the grand opening, please contact [email protected]. For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering .

Images: Linked here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Krispy.Krunchy.Foods.LLC

Twitter: twitter.com/krispykrunchy

Instagram: www.instagram.com/krispykrunchychicken

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/krispy-krunchy-foods-llc

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Ianiro

305.631.2283

[email protected]

SOURCE Krispy Krunchy Chicken®