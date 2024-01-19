Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Spreads Its Wings, Opens New Atlanta Office

News provided by

Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

19 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Celebrates grand opening on Jan. 24

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is spreading its wings and landing in Atlanta with a new corporate office. The office is located at 1000 Marietta Street NW #244 Atlanta, GA 30318. An invitation-only official grand opening for the new space is slated for Wednesday, January 24, 2024, and will take place from 4 p.m.6 p.m. Krispy Krunchy® and Atlanta business representatives will be in attendance for the ceremony and grand opening celebration.

"As our business continues to experience rapid growth in the new year, the establishment of an additional corporate office is a strategic move to enhance our support for operators and customers," said Jim Norberg, President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "Atlanta provides an ideal hub for our teams. Its central location and dynamic environment grant us access to diverse resources while empowering us to further expand and advance our enterprise."

Krispy Krunchy® is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, where the brand was founded in 1989. The new Atlanta office will house team members from across the organization in IT, HR, Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Operations.

"These are very exciting times for our business and the fantastic momentum that we generated in 2023 has carried us into the new year," added Norberg. "We are positioning ourselves to embrace this continued growth and are thrilled to be able to bring our highly craveable and high-quality products to more communities."

The brand is expected to reach 3,000 locations in the early months of the year. If you are interested in learning more and attending the grand opening, please contact [email protected]. For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken® 
Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering

Images: Linked here.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Krispy.Krunchy.Foods.LLC
Twitter: twitter.com/krispykrunchy
Instagram: www.instagram.com/krispykrunchychicken
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/krispy-krunchy-foods-llc 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kaitlyn Ianiro
305.631.2283
[email protected] 

SOURCE Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Also from this source

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Celebrates Record-Breaking 2023

As one of the fastest-growing foodservice solutions in the industry, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® has tapped into a new momentum and secured its spot as a ...

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® to Highlight Brand Evolution at NACS

Building on a year of wins for the brand, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is ready to show up big at this year's National Association of Convenience Stores...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.