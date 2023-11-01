Kristin Brookins Costello Wins Silver Learning in Practice Award from Chief Learning Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced that Kristin Brookins Costello was named a winner of the Silver Learning in Practice Award in the Business Impact category on October 16, during a live ceremony hosted by Chief Learning Officer. Costello is the Chief Organizational Excellence Officer at Blanchard.

The Business Impact Award is presented to learning executives who have implemented a significant measurement or evaluation program that has demonstrated exceptional business impact from their workforce development programs.

Costello and her team analyzed employee engagement survey data and identified three areas that could be improved to enhance the employee experience. Using the same Blanchard research-based solutions that have had positive impact with clients around the world, they launched focused initiatives internally to address each issue. The results include a 3 percent reduction in turnover, an 11 percent increase in internal promotions, and a historically high employee satisfaction score of 96 percent.

"Ultimately, our ability to achieve our vision of 'Leaders Powered for Good' begins with an engaged and purpose-driven workforce. We strive to create a best-in-class human experience for our employees so we can realize that vision. Winning this award is an indicator of the positive progress in our journey. I'm honored to receive this award and I'm proud of the work that my team continues to do that makes Blanchard a unique and fulfilling place to work. Our work helps us grow and retain our talented workforce, which enables Blanchard to support our clients with doing so as well," says Costello.

"I'm extremely proud of the work we are doing to build the skills of our own people, so they are better equipped to help our clients reach their potential. I applaud the work of Kristin Brookins Costello and her team and I'm happy to see that they are being recognized for their continued efforts" says Scott Blanchard, president of Blanchard.

