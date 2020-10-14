Kristin Carrico Named Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Mindbody

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the latest addition to its leadership team with the hiring of Kristin Carrico as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

Carrico is a seasoned executive with a wide variety of experience working with successful start-ups, multinational corporations and publicly traded technology companies. Carrico most recently served as Vice President, North America of customer experience at CDK Global, a public company that provides integrated technology solutions to the automotive industry. During her tenure, she achieved record high employee engagement scores and client satisfaction ratings.

Prior to CDK Global, Carrico was Chief Operating Officer at VMC Consulting, a firm specializing in delivering multi-year, global consulting and outsourcing plans to technology companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and eBay, among others.

"What stands out most about Kristin is her passionate commitment to team member and customer success and her thorough understanding that you cannot have one without the other," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "We are excited to see the impact Kristin will have on our customers and customer experience teams as she introduces new innovations to our global operations."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Mindbody," said Carrico. "As a loyal user of the product for many years, I am a huge fan of this outstanding company. Fitness, health and wellbeing are very important parts of my life. Through its products and technology, Mindbody encourages communities across the globe to live their best lives. To work alongside an incredible team that aligns with my personal values, culture, and company mission is truly special. I look forward to contributing to the team member and customer experience to achieve world class success."

In her role, Carrico is responsible for leading all customer service and success operations, as well as measuring its strategic impact on the organization. Additional responsibilities include detailed analysis related to customer retention, overseeing outsourced operations and vendor management, onboarding, and efficient execution of all service-related tasks.

"Kristin is a great addition to our senior leadership team," said Aaron Stead, Chief Revenue Officer at Mindbody. "Her diverse experience in executive roles and demonstrated success in globally scaling the customer experience will deliver impactful results to our customers. She understands our purpose of supporting small and medium-sized business all the way to high-growth global brands."

Carrico holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from Purdue University. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling the world, cooking, hiking, and mentoring young professionals. Carrico will be based out of Mindbody's Scottsdale, Ariz. office.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com .

SOURCE Mindbody

Related Links

https://www.mindbodyonline.com

