Kristin Stoller Joins Fortune Live Media as Editorial Director

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today the appointment of Kristin Stoller as an editorial director of Fortune Live Media. Stoller joins a growing team focused on expanding Fortune's C-suite communities.

An experienced journalist and expert in careers and leadership, Stoller is an authority at community and franchise building, and has extensive connections with influential thought leaders and inspiring young founders. She was most recently a senior editor at Forbes, where she spearheaded the brand's flagship 30 Under 30 features, lists, events, and newsletters. For the Under 30 global summits, she organized, programmed, and moderated their events featuring prominent thought leaders. Stoller also served as deputy editor of Forbes' business and consumer sections and covered the world's richest people for its wealth team.

At Fortune, Stoller will report to Diane Brady, Executive Editorial Director, Fortune Live Media and Fortune CEO Initiative. Stoller will be based at Fortune's headquarters in New York City.

"I am thrilled to join Fortune Live Media as it continues to set the standard for convening meaningful events for the coveted C-suite audience," said Stoller. "We have a unique opportunity to create smart conversations and forge key connections that can propel business forward."

Fortune's Brady said, "Kristin is a world-class interviewer and entrepreneurial journalist who will help us create incredible gatherings for people on the front lines of change. What a great partner to have as we expand into exciting new areas."

Fortune Live Media hosts invitation-only meetings and membership communities for leaders who shape the global business agenda. Fortune runs some of the most exclusive conference franchises in the world, including Fortune Global Forum – this year Nov. 11 - 12 in New York City – which gathers leaders of the world's biggest multinational companies; the Fortune CEO Initiative; Fortune Most Powerful Women – this year Oct. 14 - 16 in Laguna Niguel, CA; Fortune Brainstorm Tech – this year July 15 - 17 in Park City, Utah; and Fortune Brainstorm AI series, next in Singapore July 30 - 31 and San Francisco Dec. 9 - 10. The number of Fortune events has tripled since before the pandemic and are now being expanded globally.

