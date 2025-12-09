Kristina Lavallee Steals the Show on NBC's Access Daily With Custom Cake Surprise for Scott Evans

Nationally recognized cake artist and entrepreneur Kristina Lavallee brings Scott Evans' interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris to life in edible form, creating a standout moment on Access Daily.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristina Lavallee, nationally recognized cake artist, entrepreneur, and founder of The Cake Girl, delivered an unforgettable on-air moment during her appearance on NBC's Access Daily, the nationally syndicated daytime entertainment and lifestyle program hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, and Scott Evans. Lavallee joined Hoover and Evans to showcase her celebrated cake artistry — and unveil a custom birthday surprise that instantly captivated the studio.

Scott Evans reacts with excitement as Kristina Lavallee reveals his custom birthday cake on the set of NBC's Access Daily in Hollywood, CA. The nationally recognized cake artist surprised Evans with a hand-sculpted edible scene inspired by his interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Kristina Lavallee stands backstage in the Access Daily kitchen with the custom cake she prepared for host Scott Evans. She added final touches before the on-air reveal-a moment that became one of the most memorable highlights of the segment.

Lavallee, known for transforming cherished stories into edible art, brought national attention to her work with a cake inspired by one of the proudest moments of Evans' career. The hyper-custom creation recreated a scene from his House Guest podcast interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, a conversation Evans has described as deeply meaningful both personally and professionally.

A Career Milestone — Captured in Sugar

Lavallee's cake featured a fully edible, hand-sculpted poolside scene with fondant characters of Evans and Harris seated at a table, surrounded by meticulously crafted edible props that mirrored the setting of the original interview. Every detail reflected Lavallee's signature craftsmanship — from the textured pool deck to the dimensional fondant work and hand-painted elements that brought the moment to life.

Lavallee even personalized the flavor profile down to the tiniest detail — crafting a carrot cake intentionally made without raisins (a must for Evans) and pairing it with red velvet, another one of his longtime favorites. It was a playful nod to how closely she studies every client and every story she brings to life.

When the cake was revealed on air, Evans' reaction was priceless, drawing cheers, emotion, and laughter from the studio team. "Seeing Scott's reaction is something I'll never forget," Lavallee said. "As a creator and entrepreneur, my goal is always to capture a meaningful moment and transform it into something unforgettable. This was such a proud milestone for him — being trusted to recreate it in sweet form was an honor."

Lavallee's narrative-driven cake artistry has earned her a roster of high-profile clients, including Tom Brady, Jason Momoa, Cardi B, Daymond John, Marcus Lemonis, and Glenn Beck — part of a growing roster of notable clients nationwide. Her work has also been featured across major national media platforms, including NBC's Today Show, Food Network, Telemundo's Hoy Día, Access Daily, Entrepreneur Magazine, People Magazine, TMZ, and additional outlets across the country.

A Breakout Year for The Cake Girl

Lavallee's appearance comes during a breakthrough year of national visibility for The Cake Girl. From a food truck launch in Tampa, the brand has grown into a widely recognized name celebrated for high-end custom cakes, mini cupcakes, and award-winning Crave'n Cups — layered cake jars shipped nationwide.

Her Access Daily moment introduced millions of viewers to the artistry and heart behind The Cake Girl, reinforcing Lavallee's reputation as a leader in the cake and dessert industry.

"This year has brought so many incredible opportunities," Lavallee said. "Reaching new audiences, connecting with amazing people, and sharing our work on national television is something I'm truly grateful for. This journey has been built on creativity, hard work, and community — and moments like this remind me how far we've come."

Looking Ahead

Lavallee's national appearance comes as The Cake Girl enters its most meaningful season of the year. The team is preparing for its annual "Fill the Van" initiative — a community-driven effort that donates more than $8,000 in toys and essential goods each year to foster youth, military veterans, and families in need across the Tampa Bay region. Now in its third year, the initiative has become a signature part of The Cake Girl's mission to give back.

Looking ahead, Lavallee will continue expanding her national presence through additional media opportunities, specialty product features, and increased nationwide demand for Crave'n Cups and custom cake designs. "Our focus has always been creativity, quality, and community," she said. "We're excited for what's next — and the sweetest moments are still ahead."

About The Cake Girl

Founded by nationally recognized cake artist and entrepreneur Kristina Lavallee, The Cake Girl is an award-winning dessert brand based in Tampa, Florida, specializing in high-end custom cakes, mini cupcakes, and nationwide shipping of their signature Crave'n Cups. Lavallee and her creations have been featured on NBC's Today Show, Food Network, Telemundo's Hoy Día, Access Daily, People Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, TMZ, and additional major media outlets. Established in 2016, The Cake Girl continues to grow its national presence through media visibility, community impact, and storytelling-driven cake artistry.The brand is also developing franchise opportunities for select markets as demand continues to grow nationwide. Learn more at www.thecakegirl.com or follow @thecakegirl on Instagram and Facebook.

