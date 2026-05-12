KRISTOFFER REITAN EARNS FIRST PGA TOUR VICTORY AT TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP IN SQAIRZ FOOTWEAR

PGA TOUR Rookie Captures Breakthrough Win in Charlotte Wearing the SQAIRZ ProS2™

WINDHAM, N.H., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company redefining balance, stability, and ground connection in golf, proudly congratulates PGA TOUR rookie Kristoffer Reitan on capturing his first PGA TOUR victory at the Truist Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kristoffer Reitan

The 28-year-old Norwegian shot a final-round 2-under 69 to finish at 15-under par, securing a two-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Nicolai Højgaard in just his 15th PGA TOUR start. The victory marks a major milestone in Reitan's remarkable journey from promising amateur, to DP World Tour winner, to now PGA TOUR champion.

Reitan entered Sunday's final round one shot behind the lead before delivering a composed and clutch performance down the stretch, including a pivotal birdie on the par-5 15th hole before navigating Quail Hollow's demanding "Green Mile" closing stretch in even par to secure the win.

"Kristoffer Reitan's first PGA TOUR victory is an incredibly proud moment for everyone at SQAIRZ," said Robert Winskowicz, CEO and Founder of SQAIRZ. "Kris' journey to this milestone has been defined by perseverance, resilience, and an unwavering belief in himself through both the highs and challenges that come with competing at the highest level of professional golf. As we look at the next generation of PGA TOUR talent, it is clear that Kris Reitan is one of the game's rising stars.

At SQAIRZ, we have always believed that performance starts from the ground up. Our footwear is engineered to help athletes improve balance, stability, and the confidence to perform during the moments that matter most. Kris' breakthrough victory this week is a tremendous reflection of that mindset, and we are honored to play a small part in such a significant moment in his career."

"Winning my first PGA TOUR tournament is a moment I'll never forget, and I'm incredibly grateful for everyone who supported me throughout this journey," said Kristoffer Reitan. "Bob and the entire SQAIRZ team have been amazing to work with, and for a week like this to happen, everything has to come together. The SQAIRZ ProS2 gave me great confidence throughout the week."

Reitan's victory continues a rapid rise that has included multiple strong finishes during his rookie PGA TOUR campaign, including a runner-up finish earlier this season at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Known for its patented and geometrically engineered toe box and proprietary performance technology, SQAIRZ footwear is engineered to help golfers create more stability, better ground force interaction, and improved balance throughout the golf swing.

Reitan joins a growing list of professional golfers choosing SQAIRZ performance footwear while competing at the highest levels of the game.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ creates performance footwear designed to help athletes move with more balance, stability, power, and confidence from the ground up. Built to enhance athletic performance through improved ground connection and force transfer, SQAIRZ footwear combines comfort, innovation, and biomechanical efficiency in every step.

Backed by independent testing and patented technology, including its geometrically engineered toe box and stability-focused design platform, SQAIRZ footwear is engineered to improve balance, increase stability, and help athletes perform at their highest level.

Recognized by leading publications including Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, and Pickleheads, SQAIRZ has earned multiple industry awards while supporting athletes across golf, baseball, softball, and pickleball. Through science-led design and continuous innovation, SQAIRZ continues to redefine performance footwear for athletes at every level.

For more information, visit SQAIRZ.com.

SOURCE SQAIRZ