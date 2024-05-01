Kristy Schafer Joins Optable as Vice President of US Sales

Former Google and Permutive Executive Brings Extensive Experience in Data and Analytics to Drive Expansion of Optable's Solutions for Publishers

MONTREAL, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable , a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data management & collaboration solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, announced today that Kristy Schafer has joined the company as Vice President of US Sales. In her new role, Schafer will report to Optable's US Managing Director, Andrew Dumas.

"Schafer brings with her a wealth of experience, having spent the last 15 years developing and running sales organizations in the data and analytics space," said Yves Poire, Co-Founder and CEO, Optable. "With Schafer at the helm of US Sales, Optable is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation, empowering publishers to navigate the complexities of the modern advertising ecosystem with confidence and agility."

Schafer's journey began at Google, where she specialized in leveraging their analytics platform to assist media companies and retailers in understanding the connectivity between user engagement, site performance, and ad attribution. Most recently, Schafer spearheaded Permutive's expansion into the US market and aided publishers in crafting tailored first-party data strategies within their direct sales initiatives.

"Joining Optable is more than a career move for me; it's an alignment of purpose and opportunity," said Kristy Schafer, VP of US Sales, Optable. "The founders' deep industry expertise paired with their proven history of creating solutions that resonate on a global scale spoke volumes to me."

"But what truly drew me in was the palpable sense of collaboration and support within the company," Schafer continued. "At Optable, innovation thrives, and every voice is heard. It's not just a workplace; it's a community where we're empowered to make a difference."

Schafer will contribute her skills and experience to Optable's mission of advancing identity, data activation, and data clean room strategies. In her new role, she will leverage her understanding of publisher needs and the technology landscape to help pioneer solutions that support both authenticated and unauthenticated audiences. Schafer sees Optable's solutions as integral to empowering publishers by offering comprehensive approaches and reducing reliance on disparate tools.

With the industry facing significant changes, particularly with the impending shift away from third-party cookies, Schafer is excited to collaborate with Optable's agile and technically proficient team to meet client needs. She is eager to support Optable's commitment to assisting publishers in innovation and expanding capabilities, with a particular focus on audience management and activation solutions.

For more information about Optable and its mission to make the data clean room approach to collaboration easier and more efficient, please visit Optable.co .

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

Media contact:

Michael Vaughan

813-210-1706

[email protected]

SOURCE Optable