Optable's Bosko Milekic Joins IAB Tech Lab Board of Directors

Milekic Brings Two Decades of Expertise and a Commitment to Advancing Privacy-Focused Solutions to the Board

MONTREAL, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable , a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) data management & collaboration platform for the advertising ecosystem, today announced that Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Bosko Milekic has joined IAB Tech Lab's Board of Directors. The appointment is a testament to Optable's dedication to advancing innovation and privacy-centric solutions in response to growing concerns over data privacy from consumers, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

"As I step into my role on IAB Tech Lab's Board of Directors, I'm excited to be part of the community driving the future of digital advertising standards and protocols," said Bosko Milekic, CPO and Co-Founder, Optable. "Working alongside industry peers, I see an opportunity to shape solutions that prioritize privacy, transparency, and real-world effectiveness. I'm committed to bringing a human touch to our discussions, ensuring we create outcomes that benefit not just businesses, but people too. I look forward to collaborating, innovating, and building a future where digital advertising works better for everyone."

Milekic's expertise finds its roots in his early career as a systems developer in telecommunications and as a contributor to open-source operating systems and networking software. As a seasoned veteran with nearly two decades of experience in adtech, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to IAB Tech Lab's Board of Directors.

In addition to Optable, Milekic is also known for co-founding AdGear, an adtech company that was later acquired by Samsung Electronics in 2016. After the acquisition, Milekic continued to make his mark on the industry by leading Samsung Advertising's product management and engineering teams through years of significant revenue growth.

As a member of IAB Tech Lab's Rearc Addressability Working Group, Milekic played an instrumental role in developing the Open Private Join and Activation protocol (OPJA). His contributions were driven by the recognition of the crucial need for an interoperability standard for activating private audiences.

Milekic's commitment to supporting OPJA led to the development of secure activation mechanisms, including encrypted labels, and the integration of activation matching with partners. This dedication highlights Milekic's belief in the importance of developing open standards and active participation in advancing industry-wide initiatives, aligning with the industry's shift away from cookies towards standardized solutions that prioritize privacy.

"We're glad to have Bosko on our Board of Directors," said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. "His hands-on involvement in various IAB Tech Lab working groups speaks volumes about his dedication and passion for driving positive change in the industry. Bosko's expertise and genuine commitment to privacy and transparency bring a fresh perspective to our Board, and we can't wait to see the impact of his contributions."

Milekic's journey to IAB Tech Lab's Board of Directors is marked by a legacy of innovation and a steadfast commitment to advancing the digital advertising industry. Amidst escalating concerns over data privacy, Milekic's addition to IAB couldn't be more timely, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to addressing pressing industry challenges.

For more information about Optable and its mission, please visit https://www.optable.co/ .

About Optable

Optable is a data management & collaboration solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

Media Contact

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

(813) 210-1706

SOURCE Optable