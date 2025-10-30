Kroger and Uber Eats Announce Expanded Relationship to Provide More Access, Rewards, and Choice for Customers Nationwide

CINCINNATI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced an expanded relationship that brings together Kroger's Family of Companies and Uber Eats' leading delivery platform to make it easier than ever for customers to shop, save, and dine—all in one place.

This announcement builds on a strong existing relationship between Kroger and Uber Eats. This multi-faceted expansion means Kroger can fulfill more customer needs, which will attract incremental households and shopping occasions.

Throughout the coming year, customers will be able to:

Access Kroger stores' full assortment on Uber Eats: Beginning early 2026, customers can shop and schedule delivery from more than 2,600 stores across all Kroger banners including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith's, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Mariano's, and more directly through the Uber Eats app—giving millions of households more access to fresh groceries, Our Brands products, household staples, and everyday essentials on demand.

Kroger Boost Members can take advantage of an extended free trial of for 6% cash back and automatic surge savings on rides, $0 Delivery Fees, and up to 10% off all Uber Eats orders. Uber One members will also have the opportunity to try an extended free trial of Kroger's Boost membership, including 2X fuel points on all purchases and $0 delivery fee for orders placed on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app. Powered by Uber Eats: Uber Eats' restaurant selection will be integrated directly on the Kroger app, allowing customers to place their weekly grocery order and order dinner from a favorite local restaurant seamlessly in the Kroger app. Kroger will be the first retailer where customers can access their favorite fresh food and exclusive Our Brands products alongside hundreds of thousands of restaurants, with $0 Delivery Fees and reduced service fees for all Boost Members.

The companies will also collaborate to build retail media experiences for brands to inspire customers and drive engagement with products and promotions relevant to them.

Expanding Convenience and Choice

This expanded relationship brings together Kroger's scale and quality with Uber's delivery innovation, offering customers more ways to meet their everyday needs—at home, on the go, or anywhere in between.

"Our customers want to choose how they shop, when they shop and how they access their groceries," said Yael Cosset, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Kroger. "Kroger is always looking for new ways to offer our customers an outstanding shopping experience, bringing value and assortment to them, without compromise. Today's announcement combines the best of Kroger's fresh food and exclusive Our Brands with Uber's expertise and proven delivery technology—creating an experience that gives customers more choice and value, while introducing new customers who have different shopping needs to Kroger, which provides more data to power our retail media business."

Elevating the Grocery and Delivery Experience

From weekly grocery orders to last-minute dinner solutions, Uber Eats and Kroger are reimagining what convenience means. The new integration on Kroger.com and the Kroger App ensures customers can seamlessly toggle between restaurant delivery and grocery shopping—with loyalty benefits and real-time delivery tracking built in.

"Kroger is the first retailer in the world to bring Uber Eats directly into its digital shopping experience—and to connect our two membership ecosystems," said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Delivery at Uber. "Together we're not only connecting people to what they want—we're creating an ecosystem of access, where fresh groceries, favorite meals, and meaningful rewards across mobility and delivery all come together seamlessly."

About Kroger:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

