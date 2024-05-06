Kroger Awarded 2024 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

For the third consecutive year, retailer recognized for commitment to mental health

CINCINNATI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been awarded the 2024 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health receiving an upgraded rating from previous years. The Bell Seal program from Mental Health America (MHA) is a first-of-its-kind workplace certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their associates.

"The Bell Seal certification recognizes Kroger's unwavering dedication to the well-being of our associates and earning a Platinum distinction reflects our ongoing efforts to support associates holistically," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "For associates to truly thrive, they need to feel comfortable being their authentic selves every day. We want Kroger to be a place where our associates can be who they are, find purpose and discover a career."

MHA evaluated Kroger's policies and practices in four focus areas: Workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs. Kroger's status as a Platinum Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates its ongoing commitment to associate mental health and well-being.

Kroger earned a 100 percent in the wellness programs category for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates' mental health and promote a positive workplace culture. Offerings were evaluated in addition to the mental health services included in the retailer's health benefits, wellness initiatives and paid time off. Additional resources include the Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and free BetterHelp virtual counseling sessions.

Founded in 1909, MHA is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee wellbeing.

