CINCINNATI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the return of its mega-sales event honoring customers with the retailer's hottest deals and exclusive savings during Kroger's Customer Appreciation Week running March 11-17.

Kroger Brings Back Customer Appreciation Week with Special Savings

"Customer Appreciation Week is one of our biggest savings events of the year, featuring can't-miss deals, special offers and exclusive discounts for our customers," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer. "Whether families are preparing for spring celebrations or stocking up for spring break, Kroger is committed to helping them save on items they enjoy most."

During Customer Appreciation Week, customers can enjoy low prices on seasonal favorites and great deals on Kroger's Our Brands favorites and popular national brands across the store. In addition to great savings, each day from March 11-17, Kroger will reveal new Daily Deal Drops, available to clip for one day only at Kroger.com, the Kroger app or by requesting the discount at checkout through March 17. All offers must be redeemed by March 20. Visit kroger.com/appreciation to save big and learn more.

How to participate:

Visit the Kroger app or site each day from March 11-17

Log into digital account

Clip the featured digital coupons each day

In store, customers must enter their Rewards Card number at checkout to ensure the deal is applied to their purchase or simply ask for Customer Appreciation Week offer at checkout.

Redeem all participating digital coupons by March 20

Customers will find special savings on items such as:

All 2 Liters—only 99 cents

All bagged salads —buy one get one free

Simple Truth and Private Selection products—10% off

For a complete list of overall savings and deals visit here on March 11. Daily Deal Drops will remain a surprise until the day-of.

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these deals and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

Boost by Kroger Plus members save even more every day with 2X fuel points, exclusive savings, streaming options and grocery delivery.* To learn more about Boost by Kroger Plus visit here.

*2X Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations. Boost Streaming Benefit: Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details. Free delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

