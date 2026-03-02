Kroger Customers Can Enjoy Premium Convenient Meals in Minutes with Private Selection® Expansion

The retailer makes mealtime deliciously convenient with affordable and globally inspired dishes.

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is announcing an expansion of its Private Selection® brand with a new lineup of deliciously crafted premium and convenient meals thoughtfully developed and designed to deliver bold flavor in minutes for customers who are short on time. Exclusively available across the Kroger Family of Stores, the 20+ new meals balance globally inspired tastes with ready-to-eat convenience.

"The new Private Selection® line brings high quality and convenience without the premium price tag or hours spent in the kitchen," said Ann Reed, Group Vice President of Our Brands at Kroger. "The meals provide an exceptional value that allows customers to enjoy exciting and flavorful dishes that are high quality and ready in minutes."

Spanning from savory frozen entrées to refrigerated deli meals and fresh-roasted chicken, the new Private Selection® offerings deliver the bold flavor of restaurant classics without the restaurant prices. Packed with flavor and ready to eat in minutes, the craveable assortment includes:

Ideal for sharing or enjoying solo and perfect for quick weeknight dinners, the latest Private Selection® meals bring deliciously crafted flavor to the kitchen table in minutes. With more than 3,600 unique items and limited seasonal releases, Private Selection® enhances meals with modern flair and reinvents snacks with culinary creativity.

Media assets are available for download here.

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these products and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

Boost by Kroger Plus members save even more every day with 2X fuel points, exclusive savings, streaming options and grocery delivery.* To learn more about Boost by Kroger Plus visit here.

*Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details. Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

Boost Streaming Benefit: Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.