Kroger Celebrates Experience Makers in Honor of Supermarket Employee Day on Sunday, Feb. 22

Meet the friendly faces bringing warmth and care to every aisle

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, is celebrating Supermarket Employee Day on Feb. 22 by recognizing its more than 400,000 associates for being experience makers, bringing friendly service, fresh food and moments of joy to customers every day.

"Supermarket Employee Day gives us a special opportunity to thank our associates for the heart they bring to work each day and the genuine connections they build with customers," said Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer. "They are true experience makers, shaping each shopping trip through their care, creativity and the small moments that make customers feel seen and valued."

Meet the outstanding associates who are making a meaningful difference in their communities:

Jeff Bass: Floral Creative Director, Kroger, Texas Division

For 34 years, Jeff has taken pride in playing a part in his customers' most important moments by creating an exceptional floral experience. While the floral industry is always changing, he has remained steadfast in his mission to be great at his craft, serving customers during some of life's most cherished times, whether it's for a baby shower, wedding or another special occasion.

"To me, it's an honor to be welcomed into their world and trusted to do these special things for them," said Jeff.

Ashley Montgomery: Assistant Store Leader Training Program, King Soopers

Going from floral clerk to pick-up supervisor, to her recent promotion to the Assistant Store Leader Training Program, Ashley brings a passion for creativity and building a culture that makes customers feel welcome at King Soopers. No matter if a customer interaction is instore or curbside, Ashley strives to create an experience that will make them want to return.

"Being an experience maker means to me making the customer feel that every interaction is personable and welcoming," said Ashley.

Ana Sanchez: Front End Leader, Ralphs

Ana, who has been with Ralphs for nearly 30 years, goes above and beyond to build trust with customers by making sure their needs are met every time they come into her store. Her favorite part of coming to work each day is seeing customers smile.

"I feel that every morning when I get up, I make a difference… and that's what makes me want to come into work," said Ana.

Those seeking a fresh opportunity like Jeff's, Ashley's and Ana's are invited to apply using the mobile-friendly candidate experience, which makes it easier than ever to find the perfect role, seamlessly apply using profile import capabilities from LinkedIn or Indeed and join our team – quickly.

Visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.